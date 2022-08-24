Warning. The language of this column is direct and explicit.
I’ve been with my wife for ten years. We both have 36. We immediately went to live together, without giving each other time to find out a few things about each other. For example, I watch porn, and she discovered it when we were already living together. She had a gut reaction, telling me that for her it was an absolute, non-negotiable no. I agreed to quit but didn’t. Deadlift ten years later: Today I take drugs for hyperactivity disorder / attention deficit (ADHD), which help me a lot in avoiding compulsive behaviors such as pornography consumption. Because of this problem, and how destructive I was before getting the ADHD treatment, we were close to divorce. Let’s say I brought my fair share of negativity into the relationship. As things stand, the deal is that I don’t watch porn of any kind, and here our paths begin to separate. For her, pornography means masturbating to anything. Porn video? Prohibited. Watching women in bikinis? Forbidden. Find out by any chance something that turns me on and masturbate on that? I betray her trust. In short, I don’t watch “porn” anymore, but I feel a great resentment for how I am controlled. The most recent example: my wife was helping our son to play on a device accessed via Facebook. Being logged into my profile, she opened a window with a recent message exchange. I thanked a friend for standing by, wondering how I was doing, sending me witty things, and so on. The friend in question likes to send funny and sometimes a little pushy memes. In the exchange I told him that I liked them, even those who would “upset my wife”. Now she accuses me of using friends (and memes) as gimmicks to circumvent my promise not to watch porn. I can not stand it anymore. She already makes me ashamed because I masturbate, and now she seems to have lost my privacy. We’re about to go to yet another couples therapist. Do you have some advice?
– Worried About This Constant Harassment Eroding Relationship
I don’t know exactly what your wife went through. You hint at your destructive behaviors before getting the adhd treated. Destructive attitudes, destructive actions, destructive destruction … whatever it was, I assume you were doing almost intolerable bullshit, WATCHER, and I give your wife a few points for tolerating it.
That said …
Giving up on porn is a price some are willing to pay. Those who have an overall healthy relationship with porn – and are able, like almost everyone, to make moderate use of it without neglecting sexually and / or hurting their partner – can fall in love with a person who, for some reason, can’t stand it. idea that the partner resorts to porn. There are those who do it out of susceptibility and those out of insecurity, those on the left have political objections and those on the right have religious ones. I, personally, wouldn’t give up on porn, but a more reasonable person can agree to quit (or pretend to have quit) for the person they love.
But if then those who demanded that their partner stop watching porn come to define absolutely everything as porn – porn in the strict sense, non-pornographic photos, attractive people on the street, memes shared by friends – then the point is not. porn from the start. Nor is there insecurity, political objections or some very precious religious conviction. The point is to control the other. And the worst thing about someone who likes to control is that they are never satisfied. It does not matter how much the sentimental partner agrees to be checked: it is never enough. The growing of demands is slow at the beginning of the relationship, WATCHER, when breaking up is still relatively easy. But once it gets harder – once a lease is signed, a wedding celebrated, a child born – the demands not only increase rapidly, but also tend to become more arbitrary and irrational (no memes? ).
Your wife’s delusions are intolerable, WATCHER, and you don’t have to accept them.
Everyone has the right to privacy, even when married. Just as everyone must enjoy a space of erotic autonomy, even when married. Experiences to fantasize about, times and modalities of masturbation, things that can be done without violating one’s commitment to monogamy and / or exposing the partner to risks … are things that not only no one should try to take away from you, but that no one has the right to take away from you. We cannot regulate the partner’s fantasies. Ideally, our partners feel comfortable sharing them with us, and to involve us to the extent that we can or want to be involved. But we can’t stop them from watching what they want to watch, as long as they are respectful of the times and places [in cui farlo]and we certainly can’t stop them from thinking about whatever they want to think, with or without dick in hand.
Divorce. Or get better at telling your wife what she pretends to hear, doing what you like when you are protected by your space (of erotic autonomy) and erasing your traces.
PS If at the end of the first session the last couple therapist you went to didn’t say to your wife, “She’s a fucking psycho”, she was an incompetent.
I am a Canadian homosexual and I’m writing to you from a big city with a question about monkeypox. I have been dating an escort with whom I have built a friendship for several years. We both got vaccinated in late June. The question is whether I should stop seeing it while monkeypox is in full swing. A little more context: he continues to propose himself online, says he’s still sexually active, and doesn’t always use precautions. I know that his financial situation is precarious, which is why he is an escort, and I don’t blame him for something he is forced to. He pays our bills. I miss him and our intimacy very much, but I’m afraid of contracting monkeypox even though we are both vaccinated. Should I stop seeing him for a while, since he still has sex with various people?
– Worried About Monkeypox
“Right after ‘acne, insect bite or smallpox?’ the main topic of discussion among men who have sex with men is the actual protection offered by the vaccine at the moment, ”says Dr. Carlton Thomas, gastroenterologist and one of the main promoters of monkeypox awareness among gay men and bisexuals.
So, WAM, you have received a dose – the first of the monkeypox vaccine – and the escort you attend regularly has also taken the first dose. Can you start having sex with it in peace?
“Alas, we have no recent studies on antibody levels,” replies Dr. Thomas. “Based on the data for 2009 and 2019, and pending more reliable data, I can provide three hypotheses ranging from ‘good’ to ‘best’ to ‘maximum’. Antibody formation and consequent protection appear to reach an acceptable level two to three weeks after the first dose, and then improve after three to four weeks. Older studies suggest that the maximum level of protection – 96-98 percent – is reached two weeks after the second dose, if WAM is able to achieve it. If true, this is an excellent figure, because no vaccine is 100% effective ”.
Dr. Thomas knows men who believe they have caught monkeypox for up to three and a half weeks after the first dose, so – if you want to be as cautious as possible – you may want to postpone escort meetings until after the second. dose.
“You need to give your body time to get the vaccine to work,” Thomas explains. “But there are countries that only offer one dose, and infection rates are dropping even where only one dose is given – like in Canada and the UK – which is a very good sign.”
To conclude, WAM, you say that you like this guy and that his financial situation is precarious. You can offer support by asking him to meet up to take him out to dinner instead of having sex (you have to eat) and / or by asking him to meet online to jerk off.
***
I like to be bitten, nibbled and sucked on my neck. Things that almost everyone likes at least, but for me they are a fixation that borders on fetishism. And I like the bites strong. Problem is, I’m an adult and I don’t feel like walking around with my neck covered in pacifiers. But with the pressure that I like (it must really hurt) it is almost inevitable that there will remain signs. There is a way to avoid looking fifteen to her first boyfriend other than just indulging in it when is turtleneck season? I’m not a fan of make-up and when I tried to cover the soothers they looked even more creepy.
– Visible Bruise Is Totally Embarrassing
Considering how common the practice of sexual suffocation is now – we talked about it a couple of columns ago – it is easier than seeing a bruise on your neck one thinks “Fuck, she likes to be suffocated and she has to calm down” than “Fuck, her likes to make out at fifteen and they have to throw her in jail ”. A circle of bruises the size of a fingertip around your neck, at the very least, suggests that you are unconscious, not immature.
Some practical advice.
There is a way to enjoy the feeling of getting your neck torn without walking around like a stranglehold, VBITE. Put one arm behind your head, with the elbow bent, and lean your head against it by turning it to the side opposite the arm. This will lift your neck and uncover it, instantly feeling more vulnerable. In that position they will also be exposed and vulnerable: high pectoral, low triceps and high lats. Your partner may pin your hand behind your head, making you feel even more vulnerable to their teeth, and begin biting, nibbling and sucking as you move from neck to pec to back. If it goes slow on the neck and harder on the pectoral, triceps and lats, your nerve endings in the four points will activate so quickly that they mix the sensations. It will seem to you that it is tearing you apart as you wish, but the bruises will remain hidden under your arm.
(Translation by Matteo Colombo)