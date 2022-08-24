I’ve been with my wife for ten years. We both have 36. We immediately went to live together, without giving each other time to find out a few things about each other. For example, I watch porn, and she discovered it when we were already living together. She had a gut reaction, telling me that for her it was an absolute, non-negotiable no. I agreed to quit but didn’t. Deadlift ten years later: Today I take drugs for hyperactivity disorder / attention deficit (ADHD), which help me a lot in avoiding compulsive behaviors such as pornography consumption. Because of this problem, and how destructive I was before getting the ADHD treatment, we were close to divorce. Let’s say I brought my fair share of negativity into the relationship. As things stand, the deal is that I don’t watch porn of any kind, and here our paths begin to separate. For her, pornography means masturbating to anything. Porn video? Prohibited. Watching women in bikinis? Forbidden. Find out by any chance something that turns me on and masturbate on that? I betray her trust. In short, I don’t watch “porn” anymore, but I feel a great resentment for how I am controlled. The most recent example: my wife was helping our son to play on a device accessed via Facebook. Being logged into my profile, she opened a window with a recent message exchange. I thanked a friend for standing by, wondering how I was doing, sending me witty things, and so on. The friend in question likes to send funny and sometimes a little pushy memes. In the exchange I told him that I liked them, even those who would “upset my wife”. Now she accuses me of using friends (and memes) as gimmicks to circumvent my promise not to watch porn. I can not stand it anymore. She already makes me ashamed because I masturbate, and now she seems to have lost my privacy. We’re about to go to yet another couples therapist. Do you have some advice?

– Worried About This Constant Harassment Eroding Relationship

I don’t know exactly what your wife went through. You hint at your destructive behaviors before getting the adhd treated. Destructive attitudes, destructive actions, destructive destruction … whatever it was, I assume you were doing almost intolerable bullshit, WATCHER, and I give your wife a few points for tolerating it.

That said …

Giving up on porn is a price some are willing to pay. Those who have an overall healthy relationship with porn – and are able, like almost everyone, to make moderate use of it without neglecting sexually and / or hurting their partner – can fall in love with a person who, for some reason, can’t stand it. idea that the partner resorts to porn. There are those who do it out of susceptibility and those out of insecurity, those on the left have political objections and those on the right have religious ones. I, personally, wouldn’t give up on porn, but a more reasonable person can agree to quit (or pretend to have quit) for the person they love.

But if then those who demanded that their partner stop watching porn come to define absolutely everything as porn – porn in the strict sense, non-pornographic photos, attractive people on the street, memes shared by friends – then the point is not. porn from the start. Nor is there insecurity, political objections or some very precious religious conviction. The point is to control the other. And the worst thing about someone who likes to control is that they are never satisfied. It does not matter how much the sentimental partner agrees to be checked: it is never enough. The growing of demands is slow at the beginning of the relationship, WATCHER, when breaking up is still relatively easy. But once it gets harder – once a lease is signed, a wedding celebrated, a child born – the demands not only increase rapidly, but also tend to become more arbitrary and irrational (no memes? ).

Your wife’s delusions are intolerable, WATCHER, and you don’t have to accept them.

Everyone has the right to privacy, even when married. Just as everyone must enjoy a space of erotic autonomy, even when married. Experiences to fantasize about, times and modalities of masturbation, things that can be done without violating one’s commitment to monogamy and / or exposing the partner to risks … are things that not only no one should try to take away from you, but that no one has the right to take away from you. We cannot regulate the partner’s fantasies. Ideally, our partners feel comfortable sharing them with us, and to involve us to the extent that we can or want to be involved. But we can’t stop them from watching what they want to watch, as long as they are respectful of the times and places [in cui farlo]and we certainly can’t stop them from thinking about whatever they want to think, with or without dick in hand.

Divorce. Or get better at telling your wife what she pretends to hear, doing what you like when you are protected by your space (of erotic autonomy) and erasing your traces.

PS If at the end of the first session the last couple therapist you went to didn’t say to your wife, “She’s a fucking psycho”, she was an incompetent.