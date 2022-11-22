Harbin announced the information and activity track of 45 new cases of new coronavirus positive infection from 12:00 to 24:00 on November 21

November21Day12time to24At that time, Harbin City added a new local positive infection of the new coronavirus45cases, of which confirmed cases22example，Asymptomatic infection23example。The information of positive infected persons is nowandIts main activity track is released as follows:

The main situation of newly confirmed cases:

Confirmed case (mild) 132: currently living at No. 1-2, Liushun Erdao Street, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed cases (mild) 133 and 134: currently living at No. 22 Shunshui Street, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed cases (mild) 135 and 136: currently living in Hongqi Community, Hazhou, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 137: currently living in Zhujiang Community, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 138: Currently living in Evergrande Oasis Community, Songbei District.

Confirmed case (mild) 139: Currently living in Yaohuajing Community, Wuchang City.

Confirmed case (mild) 140: currently living at No. 26, Xiangming Erdao Street, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 141: currently living in Huizhi Wuzhoucheng Community, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 142: Currently living in Huahong International, No. 75, Minjiang Road, Nangang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 143: currently living in Qingbin Garden Community, Nangang District.

Confirmed cases (mild) 144, 145: currently living at No. 60, Xindi Street, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 146: currently living in the exhibition community in Nangang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 147: currently living in Dingxiangjiayuan Community, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed cases (mild) 148 and 149: currently living in Huaxuanmeijing Community, Nangang District.

Confirmed cases (mild) 150, 151: currently living in Shangyuan District, Songbei District.

Confirmed case (mild) 152: currently living in an engineering community in Daoli District.

Confirmed case (mild) 153: currently living at No. 72, Baling Street, Nangang District.

The main situation of newly added asymptomatic infections:

Asymptomatic infected person 244: currently living at No. 7, Sanfu Erdao Street, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 245: currently living at No. 6, Fulinli Street, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 246: Currently living in Xiangming Community, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 247: Currently living in Shengxin Territory Community, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 248 and 249: currently live in the military transfer community of Xiangfang District.

250 asymptomatic infected persons: currently living in Siji Yinxiang Community, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 251: Currently living in the Home Inn Hotel, No. 19, Xuanyi Street, Nangang District, and returning to Kazakhstan from other provinces.

Asymptomatic infected person 252: Currently living in Shangyuan Community, Songbei District.

Asymptomatic infected person 253: currently living at No. 28 Liushun Street, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 254: currently living in Xingfuli Community, Dongdu District, Daowai District, and returning to Kazakhstan from other cities in the province.

Asymptomatic infected person 255: Currently living in Ruiyuan Community, Minsheng Shangdu, Daoli District.

Asymptomatic infected person 256: currently living at No. 81, Xiangbin Road, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 257: currently living in Sanfu Community, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 258: currently living in Wenyuan Community, Xinheng Modern City, Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 259: currently living in the family building of Wuchang City Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected person 260: currently living in Lanshan Community, Baoyu Tianyi, Daowai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 261: currently living in Heping Community, Daowai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 262: Currently living in Nongken Community, Minjiang Road, Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 263: Currently living in Hengxiang Space Community, Daoli District.

Asymptomatic infected person 264: currently living in Hengxiang Space Community, Daoli District, and returning to Kazakhstan from other provinces.

Asymptomatic infected person 265: currently living in Dingxiangjiayuan Community, Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 266: currently living at No. 60, Xindi Street, Xiangfang District.

Main track of activities:

November 16th

05:50-08:00, 10:00-17:00 Minjiang Community Committee of Nangang District (Building 22, Minjiang Community)

07:28 Snacks for 798 people in Lao Leizi, Wuchang City (Lalin Town)

07:32-24:00 Wuchang Second People’s Hospital

18:58 Beiyoute Supermarket in Nangang District (Hongbo Central Park Store)

19:41 Nangang District Hemidang Takoyaki Store (Convention Biyoute Store)

November 17th

00:00-04:30, 18:36-24:00 Minjiang Community, Nangang District

00:00-07:00 Baoan Pavilion at the main entrance of Xiangjiang Apartment in Nangang District (No. 30 Lushan Road)

00:00-15:00 Building A1, Lingyu, Tongnange, Daoli District

00:00-16:00 Wuchang Second People’s Hospital

05:50-07:00, 09:00-13:30, 16:00-18:00 Minjiang Community Committee of Nangang District (Building 22, Minjiang Community)

07:30-08:18 Sanitation warehouse in Xingli Village, Wanggang Town, Nangang District

07:30-14:00 No. 69, Xiangdian Street, Xiangfang District

07:50-16:28 China Development Bank Heilongjiang Branch (No. 277, Innovation 2nd Road, Songbei District)

07:57 Transfer from Metro Line 2 to Line 3 (from Provincial Government Station to East Haihe East Road Station, and transfer to Zhujiang Road Station)

08:00-16:30 Kaimeiduo (Minjiang Road Store) in Nangang District

08:00-18:00 Harbin Liangliang Special Glass Co., Ltd. (No. 188, Mumu East Street, Xiangfang District)

08:03-09:00, 11:00-12:10 Qianshan Community Committee, Xinchun Street, Nangang District (near No. 279 Nanzhi Road)

08:30-08:50 Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air Conditioning System Co., Ltd. (No. 2456 Lijiang Road, Daoli District)

08:30-17:00 Daowai District Dongguang Lighting (No. 213 Huaihe Road)

09:00 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Xianfeng Road Savings Office (Building 34, Heping Community, Daowai District)

09:00-11:00 Nangang District Sunshine Green Home Community

09:17 Authentic Shanghai wontons in Xiangfang District (Sanfu Sandao Street)

11:30 Fuchang Commercial Plaza, Wuchang City (Lalin Town)

12:30-13:04 Hongbo Central Park, Nangang District (No. 339 Hongqi Street)

12:50 Nangang District Muji (Hongbo Central Park Store)

12:52 McDonald’s Dessert Station in Nangang District (Hongbo Central Park Store)

13:00 Entai Huimin, Xiangfang District (No. 153 Liushun Street)

13:30-24:00 Nangang District Xinchun Street Office (No. 10 Minjian Road)

15:30-18:00 Sifangtai Village, Songjiang Village, Qunli Township, Daoli District

15:43, 16:30 Kaimeiduo (Hongwei Jiayuan Store) in Daowai District

16:00 Wuling Wuling Western Medicine Pediatric Clinic (40 meters northeast of the intersection of Taiping Street and 152 County Road)

16:30 Chunzhilan Express Hotel, Daowai District (No. 503-11, Nanzhi Road)

17:22 Transfer from Metro Line 3 to Line 2 (from Haihe East Road Station to Provincial Government Station, transfer to Zhujiang Road)

18:00 Nangang District Dafu Supermarket (Xinheng Store)

18:05 Moon Bazhen (Shunshui store) in Xiangfang District

18:10 Michelle Ice City in Nangang District (Xinheng Modern City Liangyuan)

18:30 Hongxu Box Hotel, Daowai District (No. 3, Building 837, No. 186-8, Hongtu Street)

18:39 Ronghui Weili Convenience Store in Xiangfang District (No. 152-2, Hanshui Road)

November 17-19

07:30-18:00 Floor 1, Anbu Commercial Building, Xiangfang District (No. 245 Yanfu Street)

November 18th

00:00-04:47, 18:38-24:00 Minjiang Community, Nangang District

05:50-08:00, 10:00-12:00, 13:00-17:00 Nangang District Minjiang Community Committee (Building 22, Minjiang Community)

06:40-16:20 Nucleic acid detection point at Niutoushan card point in Wuchang City

06:51 Lemai Supermarket in Songbei District (No. 113 Evergrande Oasis)

07:00-24:00 Baoan Pavilion at the main entrance of Xiangjiang Apartment in Nangang District (No. 30 Lushan Road)

07:30-12:00 No. 69, Xiangdian Street, Xiangfang District

08:00 Yuebin Cangmai, Xiangfang District (Shengxin Lingdi Store)

08:00-16:00 Kaimeiduo (Minjiang Road Store) in Nangang District

08:00, 11:40, 13:00 Kaimeiduo (Hongwei Jiayuan store) in Daowai District

08:10-17:10 China Development Bank Heilongjiang Branch (No. 277, Innovation 2nd Road, Songbei District)

08:10-17:45 13th Floor, Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. (No. 833, Innovation 3rd Road, Songbei District)

08:30 Transfer from bus No. 82 to bus No. 128 (from the Municipal Quality Inspection Institute Station to Qianjin Road Station, and transfer at Harbin Business University South Campus Station)

08:30-12:30 Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air Conditioning System Co., Ltd. (No. 2456 Lijiang Road, Daoli District)

08:38 Bus No. 58 from Nanzhi Road Station to Jianbei Community Station

08:55 Daren Impression City Shopping Center in Acheng District (Huining Road)

09:30, 12:00, 14:00 Chunzhilan Express Hotel (Nanzhi Branch) in Daowai District

10:15 Daoli District Qiduoyun Professional Acne Removal (Aijian Road Store)

10:20 Su’s Fresh in Nangang District (Minjiang Road)

10:45 Old Changjia Cold Noodles in Acheng District (No. 25, Chengqingyong Hutong)

11:00-17:00 Haihe Community Committee, Xinchun Street, Nangang District

11:07 Daoli District Yuehuigou Fresh Supermarket (Hayao Road store)

11:17 Transfer from bus No. 128 to bus No. 82 (from Qianjin Road Station to City Quality Inspection Institute Station, and transfer to Harbin Business University South Campus Station)

11:30 Daowai District Baijiafu Fresh Supermarket (Hongwei Road)

12:30 Hitachi Air Conditioning (Qunli Store) on the 4th floor of Easy Home, Daoli District

12:46 Songbei District Jieneng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. (No. 333 Reyuan Road)

13:06 Bus No. 601 from Beixin Road Passenger Station, Acheng District to Hazhan Railway Street Station

13:20-13:30 Harbin Chengtong Customer Service Center (No. 305, Gongbin Road, Xiangfang District)

13:33 Xiangfang District Zhonghui Fresh (Caiyi Street Store)

13:39 Gas station in Xiangfang District (No. 305, Gongbin Road)

13:48 Train G709 from Changchun West to Harbin West, seat number 04, car 05F

14:00 Huari Express Hotel, Nangang District (Building A, Liyuan, Xinheng Modern City)

14:04 Take Metro Line 3 from Harbin West Station to Qunli Fifth Avenue Station, and bus No. 76 from Jianbei Community Station to Nanzhi Road Station

16:50-17:02 Nangang District Dafu Supermarket (Xinheng Store)

17:30-18:20 Wuling Wuling Western Medicine Pediatric Clinic (40 meters northeast of the intersection of Taiping Street and 152 County Road)

17:50 Kekou Xiangchuan Store (Main Store) in Nangang District

18:17 BBQ at Zhuangyuan Pavilion, Daowai District (No. 128-16, Hongwei Road)

November 18th and 19th

10:30-18:00 Sifangtai Village, Songjiang Village, Qunli Township, Daoli District

November 19th

00:00-14:00, 14:30-24:00 Minjiang Community, Nangang District

00:00-07:00 Baoan Pavilion at the main entrance of Xiangjiang Apartment in Nangang District (No. 30 Lushan Road)

05:50-07:00, 09:00-17:00 Minjiang Community Committee of Nangang District (Building 22, Minjiang Community)

08:00-18:00 Kaimeiduo (Minjiang Road Store) in Nangang District

08:06-14:00 Qianshan Community Committee, Xinchun Street, Nangang District (near No. 279 Nanzhi Road)

08:23 Snacks for 798 people in Lao Leizi, Wuchang City (Lalin Town)

08:24 Ha Xinpeng Steamed Buns in Daowai District (Dayoufang Street)

08:38 Bus No. 51 from Nanzhi Road Station to Jianbei Community Station

08:40 Chunzhilan Express Hotel (Nanzhi Branch) in Daowai District

09:21-09:30 Yongshang Barbershop in Wuchang City (downstairs in Fuchang, Lalin Town)

09:30 Tianyi Seafood Restaurant, Wuchang City (No. 54 Pedestrian Street, Lalin Town)

10:07 Zhonghai Supermarket in Nangang District (Zhonghai Yongjing Xi’an)

10:30 Daowai District Master Wang Ramen Restaurant (Building 1, Xinle Community, No. 26 Tonghe Street)

10:52 Xiangfang District Haomai Soda Mantou (Shunshui store)

10:54 Daqiao Life Supermarket, Xiangfang District (No. 1 Shunshui Street)

12:00 Nangang District Jiajiacangmai (Xinheng Modern City)

12:25 Postal Savings Bank of China (No. 167, Huanghe Road)

12:30-16:00, 18:30-24:00 Haihe Community Committee, Xinchun Street, Nangang District

12:35 Nangang District Cainiao Station (Store No. 55, Baling Street)

14:00 Huari Express Hotel, Nangang District (Building A, Liyuan, Xinheng Modern City)

14:04 Bus No. 76 from Jianbei Community Station to Nanzhi Road Station

14:00-20:30 Zhonghai Yongjing Xi’an Community, Nangang District

14:30-14:46 Buying fruits at Meilian Cheap Warehouse in Nangang District (No. 20 Liqun Street)

15:30-17:00 Furui International Travel Service, Nangang District (115-5, Huanghe Road)

15:58 Songbei District Central Red Little Moon (Shangyuan store)

16:00, 18:15 Jiuji beef brisket in Nangang District (No. 227, Minjiang Road)

17:40 Nangang Quanying Fresh Food Supermarket (Minjiang Road Store)

18:44 Daoli District On-point Coffee (Central Street Store)

19:20 Outdoor bakery counter of Madier in Daoli District (Central Avenue)

19:21 Daoli District Modern Cold Drink Hall (No. 89, Central Street)

November 20th

00:00-04:00 Haihe Community Committee, Xinchun Street, Nangang District

00:00-09:09, 09:44-14:00, 14:30-18:00 Minjiang Community, Nangang District

08:20 Morning Market in Branch Street, Nangang District

08:35 Bus No. 58 from Nanzhi Road Station to Jianbei Community Station

08:40 Daqiao Life Supermarket in Nangang District (Branbu Street Store)

09:00 Xintiandi Supermarket, Nangang District (No. 12, 1st Floor, Building 1, Minjiang Community Phase II)

09:14 Nangang Quanying Fresh Food Supermarket (Minjiang Road store)

09:40-10:18 Taihe Banmian, Daoli District, Anhui (Phase II of Yijujiayuan, No. 225 Laoshan Road)

11:20 Xiangfang District Yifuxiang Honey Cannabis Flower (Gongbin Road Store)

14:04 Bus No. 76 from Jianbei Community Station to Nanzhi Road Station

15:00 Building A1, Lingyu, Tongnange, Daoli District

15:25 Kangshi Shopping Minsheng Plaza, Daoli District (No. 3700, Qunli Sixth Avenue)

16:30-18:23 Daoli District Bean Curd Covered Small Pancake (No. 28, Hebai Street)

19:06 Train Z173 from Tianjin to Harbin West, seat No. 10, upper berth No. 2, compartment

November 21st

06:00 Morning market at Jingwei Shidao Street, Daoli District

Please pay close attention to the epidemic situation. If there is an intersection with the trajectory of positive infections, immediately take the initiative to report to the community (village) and work unit where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures.

It is necessary to establish the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, implement the regulations of scanning “double codes”, temperature measurement, wearing masks, hand hygiene and keeping a safe distance, and at the same time do a good job of health monitoring, such as fever and dry cough , fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea and other symptoms, do not take medicine by yourself, wear a mask and go to the nearest medical institution for fever clinics for investigation and treatment as soon as possible, avoid taking public transportation during the treatment process, and take the initiative to inform the residents history, contact history.

Citizens and friends are requested not to go to epidemic-related areas in the near future. If you must go, you must take personal protection throughout the process. Those who return to Kazakhstan from outside the city must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours and report to the community (village), hotel, and unit where the destination is located. After arriving in Kazakhstan, a nucleic acid test will be carried out on the ground.

Consultation hotlines of CDCs in all districts and counties (cities) of Harbin

Daoli District CDC 51669665

Daowai District CDC 57672096

Nangang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention 86243577

Xiangfang District CDC 55694618

Pingfang District CDC 86520920

Acheng District Center for Disease Control and Prevention 53722510

Songbei District CDC 88105166

Hulan District CDC 57321893

Shuangcheng District Center for Disease Control and Prevention 53163181

Yilan County CDC 57222573

Bayan County CDC 57502636

Bin County CDC 57914255

Fangzheng County CDC 57112343

Mulan County CDC 57083497

Shangzhi City CDC 53324184

Tonghe County CDC 57435030

Wuchang CDC 55802434

Yanshou County CDC 53067333

Harbin CDC 51012320

Harbin Center for Disease Control and Prevention

November 22, 2022