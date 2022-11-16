Home News Harbin City announces the activity trajectory of new crown virus infected people. The activity trajectory involves China Merchants Bank, dance clubs, etc._Hangzhou Net
Harbin City announces the activity trajectory of new crown virus infected people. The activity trajectory involves China Merchants Bank, dance clubs, etc._Hangzhou Net

Harbin City announced the activity trajectory of new coronavirus infected people. The activity trajectory involved China Merchants Bank, dance clubs, etc.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-16 10:18

CCTV news client report From 00:00 to 24:00 on November 15th, Harbin City added 18 new cases of local positive infection of the new coronavirusincluding 7 confirmed cases, 4 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 3 cases were found in home isolation medical observation;11 cases of asymptomatic infection, 8 cases were found in centralized isolation, 1 case was found in close contact screening, 1 case was found in community screening, and 1 case was found in non-closed-loop management key personnel screening. The information of positive infected persons and their main activities are released as follows:

The main situation of newly confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases (mild) 85 and 86: currently living in the teacher’s apartment in Zhoujia Town, Shuangcheng District.

Confirmed case (mild) 87: currently living at No. 27 Wendao Street, Nangang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 88: currently living in Jindianjiayuan Community, Nangang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 89: currently living in Shengshi Xianting Community, Xiangfang District, and a person who arrived in Kazakhstan from other provinces.

Confirmed case (mild) 90: Currently living in Phase 3 of Jinruilincheng Community, Xiangfang District.

Confirmed case (mild) 91: Currently living in the southern area of ​​Chenneng Xishuyuan Community, Nangang District.

