Harbin Fair provides foreign exhibitors with “China opportunities” – Hot News – Market Information Network – Market Information Network

Harbin Fair provides “China Opportunities” for foreign exhibitors

Market Information Network 2023-06-19

Xinhua News Agency, Harbin, June 19th (Reporters Liu Heyao, Dai Jinrong, Hou Ming) Fragrant gourmet delicacies, exquisite handicrafts, “high-tech” modern technological equipment… Right now, in the northernmost part of China In the province of Heilongjiang, an economic and trade event is in full swing.

From June 15th to 19th, the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair was held in Harbin, Heilongjiang. The exhibition attracted more than 1,400 companies from more than 30 countries and regions to sign up for the exhibition.

It is understood that the total exhibition area of ​​this Harbin Fair is 360,000 square meters, bringing together commodities from all over the world. In the main exhibition hall located in the Harbin International Convention, Exhibition and Sports Center, the Belarus exhibition area is very conspicuous. As the guest country of this Harbin Fair, Belarus has many companies participating in the exhibition.

Inviting customers to try food, introducing the company’s products to buyers, accepting media interviews… Yulia Kirichenko, who participated in the Harbin Fair for the first time, has become a busy person. She is from a cereal breakfast and pastry manufacturer in Belarus, and she brought mixed cereals, wafers, biscuits and other products this time.

“We hope to find new partners, importers and distributors through the Harbin Fair, and expand the supply of products to the Chinese market.” She said.

In another exhibition area, Indian businessman Imran Rah is enthusiastically introducing products to guests. He is engaged in carpet and shawl sales business and has participated in Harbin Fair for the fifth time. For many years, Imran Rah has been optimistic about the Chinese market, and has also promoted products at exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo and the Canton Fair.

“Every time I come to Harbin Fair, I feel very good. This platform can well promote our products and culture. In the first few hours of the exhibition, more than 20 shawls were sold.” Imran Rah said, This year, he specially brought products with more modern styles and novel styles, hoping to recommend them to more people.

In the African exhibition area, exhibitors sang and danced with African drums to welcome the guests. On the booth, a variety of African-style bracelets, ornaments and other handicrafts were dizzying and attracted the attention of many visitors.

Eben, president of the China-Africa-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, is also an “old friend” of the Harbin Fair. This is his seventh time to participate. “The scale of this exhibition is very large, and we can see exhibitors from different countries.” Eben hopes to promote products to all over the world through the Harbin Fair.

