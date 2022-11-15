Harbin, Heilongjiang announced the trajectory of new coronavirus positive infections involving supermarkets, bus stations, etc.

CCTV news client reported that from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 14, 14 new local positive infections of the new coronavirus were added in Harbin, Heilongjiang, including 1 confirmed case, which was found in centralized isolation; 13 asymptomatic infections were found in centralized isolation. 12 cases, and 1 case was found by close contact screening. The information on positive infected persons and their main activity trajectories are now released as follows:

The main situation of newly confirmed cases

Confirmed case (light) 84: Currently living in Jinhaicheng Community, Nangang District.

The main situation of new asymptomatic infections

Asymptomatic infected persons 135-138: Currently living in Tianma Century Garden (dormitory), No. 10 Wenku Street, Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 139: Currently living in Jindianjiayuan Community, Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 140: Currently living in a bungalow on Laozi Street, Zhoujia Street, Shuangcheng District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 141 and 142: Currently living in the south area of ​​Chennengxishu Courtyard in Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 143 and 144: Currently living in the fifth team of Lijialutun Village, Gucheng Village, Xinglong Township, Wuchang City.

Asymptomatic infected person 145: Currently living in Anju Community in Xiangfang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 146: Currently living in the Power Plant Community, No. 18 Wenshe Street, Nangang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 147: Currently living in Jinyu Hotel, Guxiang Street, Daoli District.

Main activity track:

Nov. 11

07:00-19:00 Shuangcheng District Chengxin Supermarket (Zhoujia Street)

18:10-18:30 Bus No. 336 from Sunshine Jiayuan Community Station to Sanhuankou Station

November 11th and 12th

08:17-08:25 Bus No. 363 from Sanhuankou Station to Sunshine Home Community Station

08:30-18:00 Nangang District Tianwusheng Decoration (No. 7 Hashuang Road)

November 12th

07:00-10:20 Chengxin Supermarket in Shuangcheng District (Zhoujia Street)

11:35 Weili Supermarket (Sunshine Store) in Nangang District

18:00 Online car-hailing (black A5V81G)

18:00-20:00 Nangang District Sorghum Red Hot Pot Stew (Haxi Store)

20:07 Bus No. 336 from Haxi Wanda Plaza Station to Third Ring Road Exit Station

Please pay close attention to the epidemic situation. If there is an intersection with the trajectory of the positive infected person, immediately report to the community (village) and work unit where you are located, and cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures.