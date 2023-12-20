Home » Harbin Ice and Snow World cancels reservation system, whoever queues first gets to play_Sina Mobile
Harbin Ice and Snow World Cancels Reservation System, Allowing First-Come, First-Serve for Popular Activities

After complaints and demands for ticket refunds due to long queue times, Harbin Ice and Snow World has decided to cancel its reservation system for popular activities, allowing whoever lines up first to participate.

The “Ice and Snow World ticket refund incident” occurred on the opening day of the attraction, where tourists were unable to enjoy the popular activities they had hoped to play due to excessively long wait times. This led to some visitors demanding refunds for their tickets.

However, on the morning of the 20th, a staff member of the Harbin Culture and Tourism Bureau announced that the reservation system for the popular slide has been cancelled. It was also revealed that this year, in an effort to improve the tourist experience, 14 large slides, which are a major attraction, were built. This is double the amount compared to previous years.

“The original intention is to meet the needs of tourists. I hope that everyone who comes to the Northeast can experience the happiness brought by ice and snow,” stated a staff member.

This decision aims to address the complaints and ensure that all visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the attractions without being restricted by a reservation system.

The cancellation of the reservation system for popular activities at Harbin Ice and Snow World is a pivotal move to enhance the overall experience for tourists and eliminate long wait times, ultimately ensuring that every visitor has the chance to enjoy these beloved winter activities.

