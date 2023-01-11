[The Epoch Times, January 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) When a new round of the epidemic broke out in China, within two weeks before and after the new year in 2023, the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), a military university of the Communist Party of China, was intensively Published 19 obituaries, including 1 academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, 13 professors, 2 associate professors, 2 party branch secretaries, and 1 senior engineer who died of illness, at least 11 of whom were members of the Communist Party of China.

16 full and associate professors of Harbin Institute of Technology died of illness, including Wang Zhongqi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering

According to the obituaries published intensively on the official website of Harbin Institute of Technology from December 25, 2022 to January 8, 2023, at least 16 professors of Harbin Institute of Technology died of illness (including one academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering) from December 24, 2022 to January 5, 2023. , 2 associate professors).

The obituary shows that on January 5, 2023, Yang Lemin, a professor of the Department of Mechanical and Electrical Control and Automation of the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 87. Yang Lemin once served as the leader of the key research and development project of the National Defense Science, Technology and Industry Commission of the Communist Party of China.

On January 4, Han Wanjin, a member of the Communist Party of China, retired professor of the School of Energy Science and Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, former director of the thermal engine teaching and research section, and an expert in the field of thermal impeller machinery, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 80. Han Wanjin is an expert who has received special allowances from the State Council of the Communist Party of China, and has won many awards from the Ministry of Aerospace Industry of the Communist Party of China.

On January 2, Wu Rengeng, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died in Beijing at the age of 93. Wu Rengeng was selected to study in the Soviet Union after graduating from Harbin Institute of Technology with a major in metallographic heat treatment in 1956. He was awarded the title of Outstanding Communist Party Member of Harbin Institute of Technology, and was awarded the Science and Technology Progress Award of the Communist Party of China and several awards from the Ministry of Aerospace Engineering of the Communist Party of China. The obituary called him “a proven communist fighter and an outstanding member of the Chinese Communist Party.”

On January 2, Peng Ruiling, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the School of Humanities of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness at the age of 91. Peng Ruiling has been teaching in the Marxism-Leninism Teaching and Research Office of Harbin Institute of Technology since 1954. She was awarded the titles of advanced ideological and political work in Heilongjiang Province and an outstanding Communist Party member of Harbin Institute of Technology. In October 1987, she was received by the leaders of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.

On December 30, 2022, Liu Yanwu, a member of the Communist Party of China and associate professor of the Department of Computing of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 87.

On December 30, Luo Yunxia, ​​a member of the China Democratic League and a professor at the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 60. Luo Yunxia served as a member of the CPPCC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China for two consecutive terms.

On December 29, Fan Naiwen, a member of the Communist Party of China and a professor at the School of Civil Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness at the age of 87. Fan Naiwen served as Secretary of the General Party Branch of the School of Architectural Engineering of Harbin University of Civil Engineering and Architecture. He has won many awards from the Education and Science Commission of the Communist Party of China.

On December 28, Zhang Xianmin, a member of the Communist Party of China and an associate professor at the School of Electronics and Information Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 68. Zhang Xianmin used to be the deputy secretary of the Party branch of the Department of Radio Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, and his obituary stated that he was an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China.

On December 27, Tang Zhixiu, a professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology and an expert in the field of metal materials and heat treatment, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 86. Tang Zhixiu was awarded by the Ministry of Aerospace Engineering of the Communist Party of China. The obituary stated that he “loved the party all his life” and “loved the party’s education.”

On December 27, Gao Huide, a professor at Harbin Institute of Astronautics, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 85. The obituary stated that Gao Huide has long been committed to teaching and research in the field of optoelectronics, and has made important contributions to the establishment and development of optoelectronic information science and technology.

On December 26, Guo Enzhang, a member of the Communist Party of China, a professor of the School of Architecture of Harbin Institute of Technology, and one of the main founders of China‘s modern urban design discipline, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 88. The obituary called him an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China.

On December 25, Guo Jun, a professor at the School of Architecture of Harbin Institute of Technology, the main founder of the HVAC major of Harbin Institute of Technology, and the first doctoral supervisor of the HVAC discipline in China, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 93. Guo Jun served as a member of the Fifth and Sixth Committees of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Standing Committee of the Seventh and Eighth Committees of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and a consultant for energy conservation in the Design Bureau of the Ministry of Construction of the Communist Party of China.

On December 25, Wang Yuezhu, a professor at Harbin Institute of Astronautics, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 80. Wang Yuezhu has won many awards including the Ministry of Aerospace Engineering of the Communist Party of China. The obituary stated that he had made outstanding contributions to the development of the CCP’s infrared photoelectric countermeasures field.

On December 25, Gai Bingzheng, a professor at the School of Astronautics of Harbin Institute of Technology, the former academic leader of the subject of solid mechanics and the leader of the teaching of mechanics, died of illness in Guangzhou at the age of 81. Gai Bingzheng has enjoyed special government allowances from the State Council of the Communist Party of China since October 1993, and has compiled and published textbooks such as “Elastic Mechanics” and “Experimental Mechanics”.

On December 25, Wang Zhongqi, member of the Communist Party of China, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, expert in turbomachinery aerodynamics, and professor of the School of Energy Science and Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 90. Wang Zhongqi studied at the Moscow Institute of Power from 1960 to 1962, and received a doctorate degree in science and technology from the Soviet Union. According to the obituary, Wang Zhongqi is one of the founders of China‘s turbomachinery major, the founder of China‘s curved and twisted blade theory and the pioneer of design (calculation) methods, and has won many awards from the CCP.

On December 24, Deng Zhenglong, a professor at the School of Astronautics of Harbin Institute of Technology and an expert in inertial technology, died of illness in Shanghai at the age of 84. Deng Zhenglong compiled and published textbooks such as “Inertial Navigation” and “Inertial Technology“, among which “Inertial Technology” was listed as the “Tenth Five-Year” planning textbook of the National Defense Science and Technology Commission of the Communist Party of China.

Two party workers and a senior engineer of Harbin Institute of Technology died of illness

The obituary published on the official website of Harbin Institute of Technology also shows that from December 30, 2022 to January 5, 2023, two Communist Party workers and a senior engineer died of illness.

On January 5, 2023, Qiao Youwei, a member of the Communist Party of China and deputy director of the former laboratory management and materials department of Harbin Institute of Technology, died of illness in Weihai at the age of 93. Qiao Youwei has successively served as Secretary of the Party Branch of the Teaching and Research Office, Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch of the Ninth Department, Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch of the Department of Metal Material Heat Treatment, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch of the School Machinery Factory, and Deputy Director of the Laboratory Management and Materials Department.

On January 5, Wang Bin, a member of the Communist Party of China, former party branch secretary of the Department of Optoelectronics of Harbin Institute of Technology, and senior engineer, died of illness in Harbin at the age of 94. According to the obituary, Wang Bin has long been committed to teaching and research in the field of optoelectronics, and has long served as the party branch secretary of the optoelectronics department.

On December 30, 2022, Liu Shuyun, a member of the Communist Party of China, a retired employee of Harbin Institute of Technology‘s original metal materials and heat treatment laboratory, and a senior engineer, died of illness at the age of 84.

Harbin Institute of Technology is one of the “Seven Sons of National Defense” of the CCP and is sanctioned by the United States

Among the many colleges and universities in China, there are seven colleges directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China. Because of their strong strength in the defense and military science and technology of the Communist Party of China, they are called the “Seven Sons of National Defense” of the Communist Party of China, including: Harbin Institute of Technology, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics , Beijing Institute of Technology, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Harbin Engineering University.

According to the official website of Harbin Institute of Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology is affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China. The school is located in Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province. It also has campuses in Weihai City, Shandong Province and Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province. The school was founded in 1920. In 1951, it was identified by the Communist Party of China as one of the two model universities in the country to learn the model of foreign higher education. In 1954, it entered the ranks of the first batch of six key universities of the Communist Party of China. In 1996, it entered the “211 Project” of the Communist Party of China. The first batch of key construction universities, in 1999, was identified as one of the first nine universities of the Chinese Communist Party’s “985 Project” key construction.

In May 2020, 13 universities in China were included in the entity sanctions list by the United States, including Northwestern Polytechnical University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Harbin Institute of Technology, Harbin Engineering University, etc. These colleges and universities participated in the CCP’s military industry, weapons, equipment, aerospace, electronic information, chemical and material projects.

On December 18, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued another announcement, adding a total of 77 entities to the “Entity List” to protect U.S. national security. The vast majority of them are Chinese companies, universities or individuals, including Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, and Tianjin University, five Chinese universities.

The United States accuses these companies and institutions of violating human rights, or involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities, posing risks to US national security. After enterprises, institutions, and individuals are included in the “Entity List”, the U.S. government can restrict exports, imports, or re-exports to these institutions in accordance with the Export Administration Regulations.

The 18 colleges and universities included in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s sanctions list include what the CCP officially calls the “Seven Sons of National Defense” colleges and universities.

In June 2020, the United States also announced that it would cancel the visas of Chinese students and researchers who have direct ties to Chinese universities affiliated with the Chinese military, and deport these people from the country. The international students involved are mainly from Northwestern Polytechnical University, Harbin Engineering University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing Institute of Technology, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, etc.

The plague is aimed at the CCP, there is a good way to avoid evil

Recently, a new round of the CCP virus (coronavirus) outbreak has broken out in China. CCP members, officials, and experts, scholars, and celebrities in various fields who stand for the CCP have died intensively. Harbin Institute of Technology, a military university of the Communist Party of China, issued intensive obituaries, and members of the Communist Party of China and well-known professors died of illness one after another, which once again proved that the CCP virus came from the CCP.

At the beginning of the outbreak, Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in March 2020: “Currently, a plague like the ‘CCP Virus’ (Wuhan Pneumonia) came with a purpose and purpose. It is to eliminate evil Party members, people who are with the evil CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi pointed out, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just wait and see. “

Master Li Hongzhi also clearly explained how people in the world seek good luck and avoid evil in this plague: “People should sincerely repent to God, and hope to give them a chance to correct their mistakes. This is the way, and this is the panacea.”

Responsible editor: Lian Shuhua#