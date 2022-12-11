[The Epoch Times, December 03, 2022]Ma Zhongbo’s left leg suddenly hurt very badly. She went to the doctor many times and spent nearly 10,000 yuan in medical expenses. Finally, she went to the provincial hospital for examination and was diagnosed with a herniated lumbar disc. and left femoral head necrosis. Since then, Ma Zhongbo has been on crutches and has to take medicine, which costs 2,000 yuan for a pair of medicine. But Ma Zhongbo took it for half a year, and instead of being cured, her illness worsened. By the end of 1998, both of her legs were aching.

The next year, in February 1999, 28-year-old Ma Zhongbo could no longer walk on crutches. She went to the Harbin Institute for Necrosis of the Femoral Head to see a doctor. Ma Zhongbo’s seventh sister carried her to the second floor with difficulty. , When he went upstairs, Ma Zhongbo crawled on the ground by himself. In the doctor’s office, Ma Zhongbo was lying on the floor, looking up at the doctor with difficulty, but the doctor didn’t speak. Ma Zhongbo asked timidly: “Doctor, when will I come back to take another film?” After a month!”

The doctor couldn’t bear to tell Ma Zhongbo that her femoral heads on both sides were necrotic, and she was already in the second stage. But Ma Zhongbo understood as soon as he heard it, a chill rushed into her heart along the icy ground, as if she had received a death sentence.

Ma Zhongbo was born and raised in Harbin. She grew up in Bin County, married to Acheng, and gave birth to a daughter when she was twenty-two. At that time, it would be New Year’s Eve in a week, and Ma Zhongbo’s family of three returned to his natal home in Bin County one after another. Ma Zhongbo wanted to spend the last reunion year with his parents.

When he returned to his natal home, Ma Zhongbo couldn’t crutch, let alone walk, he had to crawl. Her mother served her every day, carrying her from the west room to the east room, and from the east room to the west room. Ma Zhongbo also suffered from periarthritis of the shoulder, unable to carry things, and even the most basic food and drink had to be taken care of. Once Ma Zhongbo served a bowl to eat by himself, but put all the food on the kang. The family members were about to say Ma Zhongbo, but when they looked up, Ma Zhongbo was already in tears, so the family members hurriedly said it was okay, it was okay.

After the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, Ma Zhongbo’s husband was about to leave Ma Zhongbo’s mother and daughter behind. He knew that Ma Zhongbo’s illness was hopeless. Ma Zhongbo tugged at her husband’s arm and said, “I know my illness is incurable, and I won’t be cured, and I won’t live long. We still have 4,000 yuan left. After I die, I will leave this money to the You and the child, but now I need you to take care of me, and you can relieve the pain if you squeeze it.” But the husband flicked his sleeves and walked away with 2,000 yuan.

After her husband left, Ma Zhongbo was completely desperate. Ma Zhongbo cried every day. She was tormented by severe pain, non-stop. She cried from morning to night, and then covered herself with a quilt and cried all the way from night to dawn. After getting up, she often saw her mother’s red and swollen eyes. She knew that her mother hadn’t slept all night.

One day, Ma Zhongbo heard her parents discussing in a low voice: “I can’t watch the child suffer so much, and I can’t sell our house. A thatched cottage can sell for two to three thousand.” She treated the disease by herself, but later she fooled her mother, saying that it hurts here and there, and she planned to ask her mother to buy more medicine, and take it all again, and it would be over.

Enchanted in a dream, a miracle appeared and caused a sensation in the village

But within a few days, Ma Zhongbo’s 80-year-old grandmother sent a note asking Ma Zhongbo to go to her home, saying that Falun Gong is miraculous and that she should practice it together. But if Ma Zhongbo didn’t go, she had given up hope, and no matter how much her family persuaded her, she would not go.

But that night, Ma Zhongbo had a dream and saw a man in cassock floating in from the window. The man clasped his hands together and smiled at Ma Zhongbo. Although the man didn’t open his mouth, Ma Zhongbo felt that he was saying, “Your fate has arrived.” , this time you should go with me.” The next day, Ma Zhongbo told his mother about this strange dream, and then Ma Zhongbo asked, “Is there really a Buddha?” She told her mother, “Only if there is a real Buddha can I be saved.” Ma Zhongbo’s mother replied that she didn’t know either.

On the 20th day of the first lunar month, Ma Zhongbo’s grandmother came to the house in person to pick him up to learn Falun Gong. Ma Zhongbo said, “My bones are rotten. Do exercises help me grow? Besides, all major hospitals can’t cure me, so practicing exercises will cure me?” Grandma replied that Falun Gong is the teaching of Buddhism. This sentence reminded Ma Zhongbo of the dream, so she asked her grandmother, “Have you seen the Buddha?” Grandma said: You can tell whether you are superior or inferior in ten days. ten days? When Ma Zhongbo heard this, her interest faded again, and she replied: “Come on, if I see you in ten months, I won’t even save the medicine.”

Grandma didn’t answer. But the grandma’s energetic appearance made Ma Zhongbo feel a knot in her heart. She thought: Grandma didn’t die at the age of eighty, but I’m only twenty-eight years old and I’m going to die. Why?

Ma Zhongbo finally agreed to go to grandma’s house, and she had the right to spend a few days with grandma for the last time.

When I arrived at my grandma’s house the next day, my grandma didn’t teach Ma Zhongbo the exercises immediately, but took out a book: “Zhuan Falun” and let Ma Zhongbo read it. Ma Zhongbo opened the book, and was attracted by the contents of the book as soon as he read it. The book said: “It is the karma generated by people who have done bad things in the past that causes illness or tribulation.” Ma Zhongbo understood at once that his illness , I owe it because I don’t know what bad things I did in my life, now it’s time to pay off the debt! It took Ma Zhongbo two and a half days to finish reading this Falun Gong book. She hates it, hates herself for reading this book so late, it is a heavenly book! Ma Zhongbo immediately asked her cousin to push her to a Falun Gong practice site to learn the exercises.

There are five sets of exercises in Falun Gong. On the third night, Ma Zhongbo began to practice holding the wheel. This second set of exercises only has four movements, one of which requires practitioners to stand with their knees slightly bent, relax, and then slowly Raise your hands in front of your head, as if holding a round Dharma wheel between your arms. Ma Zhongbo couldn’t stand up, so he could only lean on the kang with his waist bent, and then Ma Zhongbo struggled to lift his arms up, but even so, Ma Zhongbo was so tired that he wanted to give up, feeling that his body was heavy. However, Ma Zhongbo opened his eyes and saw that the practitioners around him were all old people who were similar to his grandmother. Although they were old, they stood firmly and raised their arms firmly. Ma Zhongbo refused to accept it. She thought: “Although I’m seriously ill, I’m young after all. I can’t let the old people in their eighties see jokes.” She persisted desperately until the end. After doing the holding wheel, when Ma Zhongbo was studying the Fa with others at night, she sat there and twisted her body non-stop because her legs hurt and her bones also hurt.

The next morning, like every day, his cousin called Ma Zhongbo to wash his face. After Ma Zhongbo washed his face, he sat and waited for his meal. That day, Ma Zhongbo sat there relaxed and happy, why did Ma Zhongbo suddenly find himself so happy today? Ma Zhongbo usually had pain all over his body, his shoulders hurt, and his head was heavy. He supported the kang with both hands and wanted to move, but when his hands softened, he fell heavily on the kang. But at this time, Ma Zhongbo, who was sitting and waiting to eat, shook her head, and felt that her head did not hurt or dizzy; she raised her hand, and found that her heavy body became lighter; Feeling nothing, just like a normal person, Ma Zhongbo immediately called out: “Bring my leather shoes quickly!”

Ma Zhongbo put on the long-lost pair of high-heeled leather shoes, then stood on the ground and walked around. She shouted and laughed happily: I’m done, I can go!

The people in the grandma’s family stared blankly, and asked in a daze: “Impossible, is it a mental effect?”

As soon as Ma Zhongbo picked up the washbasin she had just washed, she ran out. She poured the water, and then ran to the grocery store. sister. As soon as the phone was connected, Ma Zhongbo excitedly shouted to Seventh Sister: Seventh Sister, I’m done!

Seventh Sister on the other end of the phone didn’t believe it at all. Ma Zhongbo said to her: Grandma’s house doesn’t have a phone. I’m using the grocery store’s phone now. You know I can’t leave, and you know it if I don’t lie. At this time, the seventh sister was also excited and didn’t know what to say. Finally, the seventh sister said: “Why do you get sick and get sick? It’s also scary! You got terminally ill and recovered so quickly? Just wait, I’ll pick you up right away.” .”

Seventh Sister immediately told the news to Ma Zhongbo’s brother, and asked him to go to his grandma’s house first, and Seventh Sister drove to his grandma’s house more than 200 miles away. On the other end, Ma Zhongbo hung up the phone as if she had just woken up from a dream. She smiled with tears in her eyes, and then ran back to her grandma’s house.

When Seventh Sister drove a car to her grandma’s house, Ma Zhongbo happily ran out of the house, and her brother chased after him with crutches. The brother anxiously shouted: “Get on crutches quickly, get on crutches quickly, your bones It’s all rotten, if you fall down, your life will be over! Without turning his head, Ma Zhongbo said, “I’m fine, I don’t need to abduct.”

Seventh Sister took Ma Zhongbo home and told her parents that Ma Zhongbo was fine, but her parents couldn’t believe it. Ma Zhongbo walked back and forth inside and outside the house, and his parents followed him inside and outside the house. Seeing that Ma Zhongbo could really walk, they were finally convinced. It only took three days from Ma Zhongbo started practicing the exercises to his miraculous recovery. Three days, the great news of this day is beyond words. In the end, Ma Zhongbo’s father said word by word: “Isn’t this the real Buddha coming to the world?!” He told Ma Zhongbo: “Cultivate well!”

Like a triumphant hero, Ma Zhongbo was like a triumphant hero. All the villagers around came to see the living miracle. Ma Zhongbo said “Falun Dafa is good” to everyone he met, telling people that Dafa saved her. The myth-like story immediately caused a sensation in the ten miles and eight villages, and spread more and more widely. Hearing that Ma Zhongbo had recovered from his illness, more than 30 people flocked to his family at once, wanting to learn Falun Gong with Ma Zhongbo. Some of these people came from other villages. Originally, the kang and the floor of the house were for Ma Zhongbo to crawl and rest, but now, the floor and the kang of their house are full of people who come to learn the exercises, and Ma Zhongbo stands refreshed, moving every movement. Teach everyone to practice.

Soon after, Ma Zhongbo’s husband also returned to Ma Zhongbo’s side. Ma Zhongbo accepted her husband again with the generosity of a practitioner. Because they no longer have to pay Ma Zhongbo’s medical expenses, their family rebuilt the house.

Persevering in Telling the Truth, Ma Zhongbo Illegally Sent to RTL

A few months later, in July 1999, the Chinese government began to persecute Falun Gong. All kinds of media are full of rumors and slanders against Falun Gong.

In April 2000, Ma Zhongbo went to the hospital to pick up the film he had taken earlier. Seeing her walking like a normal person, the doctor asked in surprise: “Aren’t you the patient with the second stage of bilateral femoral head necrosis who was carried on his back?” Ma Zhongbo said briskly: “Yes.”

The doctor checked the medical records and saw that Ma Zhongbo had only taken one dose of medicine before. He was even more surprised. He asked: “This is not the result of the medicine. Tell me, what’s wrong with you?” Ma Zhongbo said: “I didn’t do anything. I practiced Falun Gong.” After hearing this, the doctor was amazed and said, “Since such a miracle happened to you, but the TV said that Falun Gong can’t cure your illness, why don’t you stand up and say something?” After hearing the doctor’s words, Ma Zhongbo blushed immediately, and she lowered her head, feeling ashamed. Then Ma Zhongbo raised her head again. She looked at the doctor and said firmly, “I will!”

After returning home, Ma Zhongbo went to the local petition office with his CT film and medical certificate. She told the staff about the miracles in her body after practicing Falun Gong. Ma Zhongbo asked, “Why did the government lie, saying that Falun Gong can’t cure diseases?”

Unexpectedly, after Ma Zhongbo finished speaking, he was inexplicably sent to the District Public Security Bureau by people from the Letters and Visits Office. Ma Zhongbo told the police about her story again, and the police called Ma Zhongbo’s hometown to ask if there was such a person. As a result, the people in his hometown actively introduced the changes of Ma Zhongbo to the police. They said: “It turned out that Ma Zhongbo suffered from necrosis of the femoral head and a paralyzed scar. He recovered after practicing Falun Gong. Their family was poor and had no money to treat them, so the house was sold. If Ganzhi couldn’t be cured, I went back to my mother’s house, and then I got better after doing the exercises.”

When the police heard that this was true, they also read the diagnosis and films that Ma Zhongbo took. One policeman said repeatedly: “This is true. I have to accumulate some merits, and I have to accumulate some merits.” Originally, the police wanted to send Ma Zhongbo to the detention center, but they didn’t dare to call the detention center in the end.

After Ma Zhongbo returned home safely, the more she thought about it, the more something went wrong. She thought: Such a good exercise can be slandered by others, I can’t just sit idly by! Ma Zhongbo decided to go to Beijing to appeal. When her father heard that his daughter wanted to go to Beijing to appeal, he said, “If anyone does not go, you have to go too. Your life is given by Falun Dafa. Even if you die in Beijing, our family will not regret it, only when you are paralyzed. Dead.” The family also raised travel expenses for Ma Zhongbo.

Ma Zhongbo appealed this time, but was arrested and held in a detention center for more than two months. During this period, she was tortured a lot, and the police demanded several thousand yuan before she was released. Ma Zhongbo thought to himself that it is true that Falun Gong can cure diseases, and she wants to tell the truth. In October of that year, Ma Zhongbo went to Beijing again to appeal, but was sentenced to one year of forced labor. She was sent to Wanjia Labor Camp in Harbin.

On June 21, 2001, Ma Zhongbo and other female Falun Gong practitioners in the forced labor camp were taken to the playground. The police wanted to take Ma Zhongbo and the others to the men’s team, but everyone knew , A female student was taken to the men’s team to persecute before, and then she went crazy. The female students refused to join the men’s team and told the police that it was against the law. But the deputy director pointed to his nose and said, “Who is the Fa? Once the gate is closed, I am the Fa.”

The police started beating these female practitioners, beating anyone who didn’t join the men’s team. When Ma Zhongbo refused to leave, five policemen surrounded her and beat her. One of the female policemen kicked and kicked her and asked, “Why don’t you leave?” Ma Zhongbo looked at the policewoman and said: Do you still need to ask me? Can’t you tell if I’m a man or a woman? Where are you going to fix me? Ma Zhongbo said again: “You are breaking the law. If you want to go back to the women’s team now, I will leave as soon as I get up. You asked me to join the men’s team. I have been there and I know what you are going to do, so I can’t go. “But in the end Ma Zhongbo was forced into the men’s team by the police.

Ma Zhongbo was tortured immediately after he was brought into the men’s team. The police forced her to squat with both feet on the ground for two nights and one day. Ma Zhongbo’s right foot began to fester and fester, and his foot was swollen bigger than his shoe. Later, when Ma Zhongbo couldn’t squat down, the police hung her by both arms on the second floor bunk. She didn’t put her down until Ma Zhongbo passed out from the pain, and continued to squat when she woke up. Ma Zhongbo was also forced to sit on a hard bench for several days and nights, his buttocks were rotted, pus and blood stuck to his pants, and he was not allowed to wash or sleep.

After nine days of torture, Ma Zhongbo returned to the women’s team. Her feet were so rotten that she couldn’t walk. The pain was so painful that there were lumps in her breasts, and she couldn’t sleep all night because of the pain.

One night, Ma Zhongbo’s swollen right breast suddenly burst open, and black and purple blood and pus rushed out together. The practitioners who were with Ma Zhongbo hurriedly blocked Ma Zhongbo with toilet paper, but they didn’t. A washbasin was pulled out from under the bed, and after taking half of the basin, a policewoman asked through the door: Everyone else is asleep, what are you two doing? When the policewoman saw Ma Zhongbo’s breasts bursting, she was so scared that she ran away with a cry of “Oh my god”. After a while, several policemen came. When they were talking, they touched Ma Zhongbo’s breast with their hands, and a stream of pus and blood flowed out. Ma Zhongbo’s entire breast was empty.

Ma Zhongbo was sent to the hospital that night. The doctor picked it up with tweezers and said: The whole breast is empty, there is no need for surgery, there is nothing left. Later, they took Ma Zhongbo to a hospital in Harbin City. After the examination, the doctor said, “What’s wrong with your family members? Why did you send him so seriously?” Need to have surgery right away. Only then did the people in the labor camp talk about Ma Zhongbo’s situation. At that time, Ma Zhongbo’s weight was only over 60 kilograms.

In order to evade responsibility, the labor camp sent Ma Zhongbo back to his hometown. At that time, Ma Zhongbo had been tortured in the labor camp for eight months. However, the police who picked him up and sent Ma Zhongbo publicized to the villagers along the way: “Ma Zhongbo developed breast cancer by practicing Falun Gong. dying.”

“The Dharma is boundless”, the miracle reappeared: the festering breasts grew back!

Hearing that Ma Zhongbo was back, everyone in the village came to see her. Seeing her appearance, they all thought she was going to die. The policemen and the captain of the police station made a special trip to see Ma Zhongbo’s jokes. They gloated and said, “Go and see Xiaobo…she’s about to die.” “Didn’t you say that osteonecrosis of the femoral head was cured by doing exercises? If you are capable, you can also cure the breasts. The whole village believes in Falun Gong.”

At that time, Ma Zhongbo hadn’t eaten or drank for many days. She was so weak and weak that she couldn’t even open her eyes. But when Ma Zhongbo heard the words of the elder sister of the neighbor, she immediately thought: “If I die like this, people will mistakenly say that I died from practicing…” Ma Zhongbo is very unwilling that people will misunderstand Falun Gong because of her, and her life is dying. Gradually, she had a thought, which became stronger and stronger. She thought: I must live, and the Buddhadharma is boundless. Ma Zhongbo thought: I am a cultivator, and I am under the supervision of my master.

The next day, a fellow practitioner’s aunt who didn’t know her came to see Ma Zhongbo. Seeing her situation, she took Ma Zhongbo to her home. When I went to a fellow practitioner’s home, the fellow practitioner’s aunt asked, “Do you want to study the Fa?” Ma Zhongbo replied: Learn. The next day, the fellow practitioner’s aunt asked: Do you practice the exercises? Ma Zhongbo was stunned for a moment, and then replied, “Lian.”

At that time, Ma Zhongbo was trembling when he stood up, and he was as weak as a muddy beach. Her breasts were swollen and dripping with pus, and her armpits and arms were swollen and painful. But Ma Zhongbo thought to himself: Isn’t the first set of exercises just to dredge all channels and adjust the body through the “stretching” movement? I just practice and I stretch!

When the exercise music sounded, Ma Zhongbo exerted all his strength. When she stepped down with her feet and stretched her hands up, her body seemed to be powered on quickly. The huge energy allowed her to stand upright. , stand upright. Ma Zhongbo felt that his cells seemed to be repairing and changing rapidly.

A person who was unable to stand upright and had no strength at all miraculously practiced all four sets of Falun Gong exercises at once.

After the four sets of exercises, Ma Zhongbo was like a phoenix reborn, and his whole body was completely renewed. After practicing the exercises, she opened her eyes and not only felt her body regained lightness, but also the pain that had been pressing on her heart disappeared without a trace. Ma Zhongbo said loudly at that time: “I’m fine, I don’t hurt anymore.”

At this time, Ma Zhongbo faintly heard a voice that seemed to come from another dimension. She seemed to hear Dafa Master saying: This is my disciple. Let me see if any of you dare to touch her again.

The aunty fellow practitioner who accompanied the exercise opened her eyes when she heard Ma Zhongbo’s cry. The aunty practitioner took a look and found that all the redness and swelling on Ma Zhongbo’s body had disappeared, and the color of his skin had returned to normal. The aunty practitioner was very excited. Called: “Old man, come and see, this child is well!”

Ma Zhongbo ran to the next room before the aunt’s husband entered the room. The aunt’s husband saw that Ma Zhongbo was able to leave, and he became more energetic in his speech. Although one side of his chest was still empty, he was completely different from when he first came. The aunt’s husband was so excited, he jumped high and turned around, and then he excitedly Said: I heard that practitioners are not sick, but when I saw one of them, wouldn’t they all die? You want to kill me, what should I do if your family comes to me and asks for someone, I am getting angry here.

He went on to say, “You guys are doing exercises in that room, and I’m moaning in this room. Didn’t you hear me? I was really scared. Will you be fine after a while?” The aunt’s husband gave them a thumbs up and said : This Falun Gong is too miraculous. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t believe it even if I died!

After staying at the fellow practitioner’s aunt’s house for some more days, Ma Zhongbo returned to his own home. This day happened to be her father-in-law’s sixty-sixth birthday, and Ma Zhongbo’s family gathered over a hundred relatives and friends. They were discussing that Ma Zhongbo might have died since he hadn’t heard from him for twenty days.

At this time, someone came to tell Ma Zhongbo’s mother-in-law, saying: Your daughter-in-law is back and has a new breast. The mother-in-law said: Impossible!

But soon, the eyes of the mother-in-law and relatives all widened. They saw Ma Zhongbo, whose body was exactly like a normal woman.

As soon as everyone entered the room, Ma Zhongbo’s mother-in-law lifted Ma Zhongbo’s clothes with a “swish” to look. The mother-in-law was shocked, and the onlookers were also shocked. The big festering hole on Ma Zhongbo’s chest disappeared? Really grow a new breast? ! The mother-in-law said several times: Dafa is amazing, Dafa is amazing.

It turned out that the big hole in Ma Zhongbo’s chest gradually healed up on the night when Ma Zhongbo practiced the exercises at the fellow practitioner’s aunt’s house. The newly grown flesh pushes out the rotten skin. Breasts that have been rotten and empty have grown new muscles. After three days, a full breast was regrowth.

Ma Zhongbo once again became the center of discussion. And the people present were also convinced. They all said that the Communist Party would lie and persecute good people. The elder sister of the neighbor who visited Ma Zhongbo said excitedly: “I really believe it! People are like that, and they are about to die. Even if they go to the hospital and use the best medicine, they may not be cured. Practicing Falun Gong can really make you better, and it will be better.” So fast! This time I am convinced! Falun Gong is good!” The elder sister of the neighbor also said loudly: No one can believe it.

Later, the elder sister of the neighbor really kept clarifying the truth about Dafa to others. She even told people in the police station and the police station, “Are you not convinced?” This is what I saw firsthand.

The article is reprinted from Minghui Broadcasting: Stories of 100 Chinese Families—Twice Miracle Neighbors: You Can’t Believe It

