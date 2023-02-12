“It is not easy to find a company in which you can grow. In my 26-year career, 23 have been with Canal Caracol and They have always given me the opportunity from the news, as a reporter, to be in different formats, in different programs such as ‘La Red’, and now I have the honor of accompanying our colleagues from ‘Día a Día’”, explained Wilber Correa, revealing that although he will leave production, he will continue to support the renowned private channel, although in the direction of his morning show.

This being the case, whoever will come to occupy Correa’s position and print his winning address will be Jenny Córdoba, who until a few days ago was in charge of ‘Día a Día’ after a 20-year career in which he managed to position the program as one of the most watched in the mornings of Colombians.

With this change, it is expected to further enhance the presence of the ‘Día a Día’ brand and, in addition, face the competition that the Canal Uno program ‘I know everything’ will mean for ‘La Red’, which will now begin to be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.