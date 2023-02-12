Home News Hard blow for ‘La Red’, one of its figures left the program
News

Hard blow for ‘La Red’, one of its figures left the program

by admin
Hard blow for ‘La Red’, one of its figures left the program

“It is not easy to find a company in which you can grow. In my 26-year career, 23 have been with Canal Caracol and They have always given me the opportunity from the news, as a reporter, to be in different formats, in different programs such as ‘La Red’, and now I have the honor of accompanying our colleagues from ‘Día a Día’”, explained Wilber Correa, revealing that although he will leave production, he will continue to support the renowned private channel, although in the direction of his morning show.

This being the case, whoever will come to occupy Correa’s position and print his winning address will be Jenny Córdoba, who until a few days ago was in charge of ‘Día a Día’ after a 20-year career in which he managed to position the program as one of the most watched in the mornings of Colombians.

With this change, it is expected to further enhance the presence of the ‘Día a Día’ brand and, in addition, face the competition that the Canal Uno program ‘I know everything’ will mean for ‘La Red’, which will now begin to be broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.

See also  Selenati (Feltre Alpine Rescue) confirmed president of the Venetian CNSAS

You may also like

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white...

$19.6 million cost the cheapest ticket to the...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 15,...

Valledupar FC does not start: rickety draw against...

Rubén did not let marijuana pass

Delivery man was enraged by payment with coins

There is an agreement in favor of the...

Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, February 16,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy