Captures to Clan del Golfo

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that several drug lords related to paramilitaries were captured in recent operations.

“This specific ‘San Martín’ offensive, which for two years carried out investigations, led to the capture of these people, the seizure of four tons of cocaine valued at 134 million dollars, 244 assets for asset forfeiture purposes, valued at 482 thousand million pesos,” explained Velásquez.

The National Police participated in the operation, through the Criminal Investigation Directorate and INTERPOL (DIJIN), in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, the international investigation agencies DEA, FBI, ICE, as well as Europol, OCN Interpol Bratislava , National Police Corps of Spain, French National Police, National Aero Naval Service CENAN and National Police of Panama.