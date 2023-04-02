Home News Hard blow to Clan del Golfo: captures and confiscations
News

Hard blow to Clan del Golfo: captures and confiscations

by admin
Hard blow to Clan del Golfo: captures and confiscations

Captures to Clan del Golfo

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that several drug lords related to paramilitaries were captured in recent operations.

“This specific ‘San Martín’ offensive, which for two years carried out investigations, led to the capture of these people, the seizure of four tons of cocaine valued at 134 million dollars, 244 assets for asset forfeiture purposes, valued at 482 thousand million pesos,” explained Velásquez.

The National Police participated in the operation, through the Criminal Investigation Directorate and INTERPOL (DIJIN), in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, the international investigation agencies DEA, FBI, ICE, as well as Europol, OCN Interpol Bratislava , National Police Corps of Spain, French National Police, National Aero Naval Service CENAN and National Police of Panama.

See also  Video: "Don't let me die", Alias ​​Piraña begged for his life in Amalfi, Antioquia

You may also like

AI advances by leaps and bounds, technology funds...

Dialogues advance to establish the Mining District in...

Bezzecchi’s first time, nice and wet

The European Union calls on the Houthis to...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of Our Lady...

GrimGrimoire OnceMore, excellent marks for the remaster of...

A “corrupt cleric” ignites anger in Sudan and...

Schools closed due to weather alerts in some...

[특허, 톡!] Going Away Together – Unitary European...

Study reveals that hormonal contraceptives increase the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy