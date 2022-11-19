He was posing as holistic coachspecialized in “emotional liberation” massages, to attract to his studio in Preganziol women between 25 and 50 years oldand groping or even masturbating them.

A case that emerged thanks to the reports of several victimssome of which found the courage, in April last year, to publicly denounce it on the television broadcast of “One”. Now, however, even the complaints presented to the prosecutor’s office have had their effect. The prosecutor, owner of the case, has closed the investigation and is preparing to ask for the indictment of Alberto Buzzo, 39 years of Preganziol. Three offended parties, all from the Venetian: a 27-year-old from Mestre, and two 46-year-olds from Noale and Dolo.

Hard massages

The facts reported by the three women from the province of Venice date back to the period between July and November 2020. They, like many other clients who have passed through the massage studio in Preganziol, had been attracted by video online of Buzzo in which he advertised his activity as a holistic coach and addressed women.

«My mission – she told a client – ​​is help stranded women at that point: it was really a shaman who told me to free them».

The point in question was the vaginal area which, according to some “victims”, Buzzo penetrated with his fingers to masturbate them.

It therefore happens that a young woman denounced Buzzo for having forced her to suffer unwanted sexual acts, practicing strong massages in the lower abdominal area. A particular maneuver that would have caused her an intralesional hemorrhage and the formation of “thrombi and pulmonary embolism”.

Inconveniences that have earned Buzzo, in addition to the accusation of sexual assaultalso that of aggravated injuries as the maneuver would have caused the young woman to be unable to attend to ordinary occupations for a period of 18 months: from 17 November 2020 to May 2022.

The complaint

Buzzo’s massage session has become a real nightmare for another woman who, according to her complaint, suffered progress heavier by the self-styled holistic coach, receiving unwanted kisses in the mouth and in the private parts.

The woman at one point, intimidated, burst into a desperate cry which induced Buzzo to interrupt the massage with these words: «Each of you has your own times, that’s enough for today»