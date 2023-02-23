© Reuters.



Di Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve still needs a “major” monetary policy tightening to quell inflation and risks repeating what happened in the 1970s if it doesn’t act decisively. This is what St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

“Our risk now is that inflation doesn’t come down and pick up again, so what are we going to do then?” Bullard told CNBC’s Squawk Box. a replay of the 1970s, where it was 15 years and trying to fight the resistance, and you don’t want to get to this point. Let’s be punchy now and get inflation under control in 2023.”

Bullard said he expects near-term rates to peak between 5.25% and 5.50%, still over half a percentage point above the current level, and noted that the recent rise in bond yields showed that a number growing number of market participants share this view. The latest US economic data, including the January jobs report and better-than-expected data in and , have reinforced suspicions that the economy is not yet recovering as quickly as the Fed hoped.

“I think the job market is very strong and the second half of 2022 is more dynamic than you think,” Bullard said. “This makes markets want to price in a harder path to disinflation in 2023.”

“We hope to get disinflation in 2023, but right now the situation is hotter than we thought,” he added.

Bullard said he was encouraged by signs of disinflation in Tuesday’s quarterly update from retail giant Walmart (NYSE:) that found shoppers are increasingly turning to lower-priced alternatives for their usual goods. . Economists argue that the poorest consumers, in particular, have now exhausted all the savings accumulated during the pandemic thanks to government support measures. As a result, companies are no longer able to pass on rising input costs as easily as last year.

“Companies that don’t care too much about price hikes will lose market share, possibly forever, and possibly go out of business,” Bullard said.

The Fed will release its last policy meeting at 20:00 (Italian time) and it will probably be understood how shared Bullard’s position is within the FOMC.