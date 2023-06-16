Hardly any money for schools, roads, hospitals – risk for our prosperity

MArid schools, closed bridges, late trains, faltering internet, administration unreachable. More and more people in Germany are ashamed of the local infrastructure, finding that it does not meet the demands that Europe’s largest economy has to make of itself.

German companies are also being left behind in many areas. Some of this misery is felt – but far too often it is also real. There are numerous reasons for the real deficits, a central one is now shown by a study by the German Economic Institute (IW), which is exclusively available to WELT.