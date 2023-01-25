Julian Andres Santa

Through its social networks, Atlético Nacional confirmed the hiring of its new goalkeeper for this 2023. It is the goalkeeper from Istmina, Chocó and current champion of Colombian Soccer with Deportivo Pereira, Harlen Castillo, who will now defend the purslane goal after his long He passed through the Matecaña, where he was vital in the return to the top flight in 2019 and in the achievement of the first star in the A, on December 7 of last year.

Wrote thank you message

On his official Instagram account, ‘Chipi Chipi’ wrote an emotional message in which he thanked the city and the red and yellow fans for the support they gave him, apologized for the mistakes he may have made and acknowledged that he considers himself a Pereiran more and will now defend the colors of his new team, Atlético Nacional.

“Today I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join this beautiful team nine and a half years ago, to share with so many people who, over time, marked the Harlen I am today, as a person and professional. The experiences obtained in all the processes, even though we live in difficult moments, we have always learned and grown.

“One more pereirano”

“I give thanks to this beautiful fan, to the entire department of Risaraldense who, since my arrival, showed me love, welcomed me like a son and, as I still do today, I feel like one more Pereiran. They excuse me for the moments of anxiety or disgust that at some point I made you feel, we are human and our emotions work daily to give the best. We make mistakes but I always work to improve and give my all”.

“I came with a dream and I achieved it”

“To my colleagues, my technicians, the administrative part that gave me the confidence every day to go out and leave this shield high and I repeat, today I am what I am for everyone. I arrived with a dream and today I can say I achieved it step by step. Thank you journalists and see you soon because I hope one day to wear this beautiful shirt that gave me so much and to which I owe everything. God bless you always, ”he points out in his message.

Presented in National

Already with the paisa shirt, this was stated in a video by the Chocoano. “I want to get to this big club and do great things, I want to come here to mark my history too, I want to win titles, be better every time, show why I’m here, why Nacional brought me and give them security in the goal, which is what I’m here for.”

Sor message to the green fan

“I hope to hit well, that we play football in peace, support them on the field, which is what we can really do, every time the teacher gives me the opportunity to play, give my all, leave the push with enthusiasm, with sacrifice on the pitch and give them many titles”.

Dato:

There is no doubt that Harlen Castillo has already gone down in history as the most important and decisive goalkeeper of Deportivo Pereira in his 78 years.