Home » Harmonious coexistence between man and nature writes a colorful ecological answer sheet_Hangzhou Net
News

Harmonious coexistence between man and nature writes a colorful ecological answer sheet_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Harmonious coexistence between man and nature writes a colorful ecological answer sheet_Hangzhou Net

Harmonious coexistence between man and nature writes a colorful ecological answer sheet

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-05 17:35

CCTV News: Today (June 5) is World Environment Day, and the theme of our country is “Building a modernization where man and nature live in harmony.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, all localities have taken active actions to jointly promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, writing a colorful answer sheet with bluer skies, greener mountains, and clearer waters. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s renewable energy has achieved leapfrog development.

By the end of 2022, the installed capacity of renewable energy will reach 1.213 billion kilowatts, and the annual power generation will exceed 2.7 trillion kWh; the country’s cumulative afforestation will reach 1.02 billion mu. As of now, my country’s forest area is 231 million hectares, with a forest coverage rate of 24.02%; the grassland area is 265 million hectares, and the grassland comprehensive vegetation coverage rate is 50.32%.

At present, my country’s ecological protection red line demarcation work is progressing steadily. The national land red line area accounts for more than 30% of the land area, covering important ecological areas; 90% of the terrestrial ecosystem types and 74% of the national key protected wild animal and plant populations are effectively protected, and more than 300 rare and endangered wild animals and plants The population in the wild has recovered and increased.

source:CCTV Author: Editor: Wang Hao

You may also like

Start refund of tickets for the match Alianza...

ICETEX Solutions Day for beneficiaries with difficulties extends...

the outburst video of a cheated tourist

Christian Guevara exposes views of Salvadorans on the...

The Ombudsman says that democracy is threatened by...

A new tool is online to verify the...

Deportivo Cuenca thrashes the Dolphin

crime inspector in rural area of ​​Valledupar

The growing challenge of energy poverty in Italy

Pd in ​​turmoil, Matteo Biffoni enters the Tuscan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy