Harold Echeverry accepted crime as a minor in Cali

After the public hearing, Harold Andrew Echeverry Orozco40 years old, accepted his responsibility in the femicide of a 15-year-old minor that occurred on December 7 in the San Judas neighborhood of Cali (Valle del Cauca).

The Attorney General’s Office, through the National Gender Violence Working Group and the Life Unit of the Cali Section, managed to get a guarantee control judge to send the detainee to prison.

The arrest of Echeverry Orozco took place last December 11 in Villavicencio (Meta) while riding a motorcycle on public roads. The capture was carried out thanks to a court order, in a joint action with the Sijin from Police National, Mecal, and specialized prosecutors.

According to the material elements of evidence and the physical evidence collected, Echeverry Orozco, on his shift guarding an automotive workshop in the neighborhood St. Jude’s, approached the minor, held her incommunicado and carried out the attack. Subsequently, she caused the death of the victim, dismembered her body and hid it in plastic bags. After committing the crime, the aggressor would have stolen a motorcycle from the workshop to begin his escape.

The prosecutor in the case charged Echeverry Orozco the crimes of feminicide aggravated and theft qualified and aggravated. During the hearing, the defendant accepted the charges and apologized to the family of the victim and society in general. The guarantee control judge, responding to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, imposed a security measure on the investigated person in a prison establishment.

