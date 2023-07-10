Home » Harold Tejada the best Colombian in stage 8 of the Tour
Harold Tejada the best Colombian in stage 8 of the Tour

Harold Tejada the best Colombian in stage 8 of the Tour

The ninth stage of the Tour de France was held on a difficult day, ending at the difficult Puy de Dome. Canada’s Michael Woods was a fraction behind when he won the final stage ahead of Matteo Jorgenson.

At the start of the race there was a breakaway made up of 13 riders, which included the leader of the mountain jersey, the American Neilson Powless. In it set main everything was calm, emotions were kept until the end of the verse with a lag of more than 15 minutes.

With 30 kilometers to go, Matteo Jorgenson broke free from the break and managed to close the gap to almost two minutes, but after two kilometers Israel Premier Tech leader Michael Woods got loose and began to push. In hell, on a nearly 14 degree climb, he pushed and I take one fraction.

Colombians after stage nine

1) Michael Woods: 4:19:41

29) Harold Tejada: 11:24

41) Egan Bernal: 18:34

54) Daniel Felipe Martinez: 19:56

117) Esteban Chaves: 28:14

131) Rigoberto Urán: 28:56

