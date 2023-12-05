Harpy eagle rescued in Unguía was taken to a rehabilitation center

Codechocó reported that the harpy eagle rescued in El Tigre, township of Unguía, was taken on December 3 to the San Isidro Bird of Prey Rehabilitation Center, CRARSI, in Pereira. The aim is to provide veterinary medical care that allows safeguarding the life of the species and carrying out the necessary monitoring to guarantee its return to freedom.

This bird (𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙞𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙮𝙟𝙖) showed signs of dehydration and wounds on its wings at the time of its rescue in Unguía and the Pereira veterinarians diagnosed obstruction problems in one wing and the right eye, accompanied by weight loss, which requires give hydration treatment and food supply.

It is estimated that the eagle will be in rehabilitation for a month, during which time it must recover its state of mind and eliminate its physical problems to be returned to the municipality of Unguía and proceed with its release into its natural habitat.

Arnold Rincón, director of Codechocó, assured that the harpy eagle plays an important role in the balance of ecosystems, which is why promoting the survival of the species will always be a priority for the environmental authority.

