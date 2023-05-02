Harsh criticism of Petro for threat of revolution

The speech made by President Gustavo Petro from the balcony of the Casa de Nariño during Labor Day began to generate a series of reactions from different sectors of the Nation.

On the one hand, opponents of the government warned about the president’s words, while other leaders expressed their concern about the messages given by the president.

serious threat

One of those who reacted to Petro’s speech was the former presidential candidate, Federico Gutiérrez, who disputed the first position of the Nation with the current president.

The leader expressed through social networks that “we knew that his goal was to end Colombian democracy, completely bypassing the institutions. Colombia, this is a very serious threat. Then the excuse will be invented to convene a National Constituent Assembly to stay in power. God protect us.”

Gutiérrez added that “if necessary, we will also take to the streets to defend Colombia. I call for us to come together and win the local and regional elections in October. It is the only way not to lose the country”.

Gravity

Another who reacted to the messages given by Petro in his speech through his twitter was Germán Vargas Lleras, from the Cambio Radical party, who wrote that “this speech is of immense gravity. A dictatorial rhetoric full of fallacies, threats and egocentrism. It was known that Petro was not going to respect institutions or democracy. Let’s hope that the resounding failure of his ruling will prevent him from stealing power.

Concerns

For Democratic Change, congressman Andrés Forero affirmed that the speech is a “worrying blackmail by Gustavo Petro to Colombians in general and to Congress in particular. If the reforms that he presented to the legislature are not approved, the president threatens with a revolution.”

The representative of the Chamber Marelen Castillo also reacted on social networks, who wrote that “Call new “social outbursts”? President Petro is wrong, he rules with fear, hatred and radicalization of Colombians. We will not allow his vanity and inability to divide Colombians”.

Congresswoman Castillo invited Petro to stop “playing at the ongoing revolution of Alfonso López Pumarejo and pipe pipes with balconazos. Not even López Pumarejo was from the town and you lack a lot of political height and people to compare yourself with Gaitán”.

