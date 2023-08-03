Harsh legal action will be taken against provocative and insulting content on social media: DSP Tandoor Shekhar Gowd’s stern warning.

Strict legal action will be taken against provocative and insulting content on social media

Police keeping a close watch on WhatsApp and Facebook: DSP Tandoor Shekhar Gaur’s warning

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 02. August

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

G. Shekhar Gaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tandoor, Waqarabad district today issued a regular video message saying that the Tandoor Police has kept a close watch on all social media platforms. He said that in some WhatsApp groups political and There are reports of religious incitement and these WhatsApp groups are also closely monitored by the police.

DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur said that insulting debates, provocative and insulting political debates are being made among each other in some WhatsApp groups of Tandoor, and posts and comments containing character assassination are also being made. And abusive words are being used against each other, which will cause provocation.

DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur in his video message has given a stern warning that character assassination or spreading any kind of hatred through such WhatsApp groups, these inflammatory posts and discussions will not be tolerated and against those who do so automatically without any complaint from the police His motion# Strict legal action will be taken under the Act. He advised that the problems of their local constituencies and areas should be discussed in groups and social media would be the best use if attention is paid to their solution.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that some local WhatsApp groups are posting religiously provocative videos and photos, as well as trying to create hatred between two sects by posting false, fake, foreign or ancient videos containing violence. Also, supporters of different political parties are making insulting posts and comments against different political figures.

Poison is also being spread against Muslims regarding the Uniform Civil Code and such posts and videos with the caption of Jago Hindu Jago are also going viral that Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir Trust has not given even a single penny for the construction of Ram Mandir. Trust to the Hajj Committee 36 A donation of Rs.

There, most of the WhatsApp users say that apart from the videos containing the Jaipur Express incident and the ongoing communal and racial violence in Mani and Haryana, false and fabricated videos related to them or any other ancient incident are also being circulated, which aims to spread hatred between the two classes. To spread.

The demand of these social media users is that Tandoor police should ensure strict legal action against such anti-social elements and maintain the peaceful atmosphere and communal national unity of Tandoor.

“Also Read”

Jaipur. RPF constable Chetan Singh’s brutality in Mumbai Express train, fourth victim identified as Syed Saifuddin of Hyderabad

Gold worth Rs 82.42 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport, both passengers had arrived from Doha and Bangkok.

Viral emotional video of a Delhi vegetable vendor crying helpless and crying over the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes

During the heavy rain, the deer also took shelter with the humans, the heartwarming viral video was seen by more than 3.4 million Twitter users.

Post Views: 342

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

