Harvard study reveals that these drinks are as healthy as water

Although most people consume them almost daily, for pleasure or out of habit, their benefits are often unknown. Here the detail that the experts gave

Harvard experts affirmed that both tea and coffee provide countless health benefits

He agua It is the natural drink par excellence. 60% of the human body is made up of water, which is why its properties are very important for life. However, there are other drinks that, according to researchers from the Harvard University, they are the same beneficial to health. And the good thing is that most people take them daily.

And although there are many myths around them, experts affirmed that "after the water, the tea and the café They are the two most consumed beverages on the planet." And they added: "They are full of antioxidants, flavonoids and other biologically active substances that can be good for health".

The benefits of tea for the human body

The research showed that people who drank at least two cups of tea a day had a lower risk of death than those who did not (Getty Images)

Tea is the simple preparation of pouring hot water over the cured leaves of the plant. Camellia sinensis. The taste of the tea varies according to the place where it is reap the leaves and how cultivate y process. He black tea is the most popular worldwide, followed by green teae, oolong and white. Herbal teas are not made from the Camellia plant but from the dried herbs, spices, flowers, fruits, seeds, roots, or leaves of other plants; normally do not contain caffeine like teas traditional.

Animal studies suggested potential health benefits of tea due to its high polyphenol content. Human studies have generally been less conclusive, but show promise. Observational research has found that consumption of two to three cups of tea daily is associated with a reduced risk of premature death, heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

However, experts from Harvardthey recommended consuming it not too hotsince, otherwise, it can increase the risk of suffering from esophageal and stomach cancer.

Why you have to drink coffee and how to do it to make it healthy

The researchers stated that those who consume coffee are less likely to die than those who do not.

Despite what was said for a long time, the recent publication assured that “a large amount of evidence suggests that the consumption of caffeinated coffee does not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease ycancer”. In fact, the consumption of three to five standard cups of coffee a day it has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases.

And after acknowledging that “some people may not tolerate higher amounts of caffeine due to symptoms of nervousness, anxiety e insomnia”, just as those who have difficulty controlling their blood pressure may want to moderate their coffee intake, experts recommended pregnant women aim to consume less than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day — the equivalent of two cups of coffee- because caffeine passes through the placenta to the fetus and has been associated with pregnancy loss and low birth weight.

To ensure that the coffee decaffeinated is a good option as, according to recent research, it offers health benefits similar to those of caffeinated coffee.

The properties of coffee and tea for longevity

Both infusions contain polyphenols along with antioxidants, which have a protective effect on heart health.

Those who drink coffee or tea or both on a regular basis tend to live more than people who don’t. This is the general conclusion that emerges from the robust scientific evidence that exists in this regard.

A study published by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicated that people who drank at least two cups of tea a day had a risk of death in 9% and a 13% less than those who did not. The work was carried out with data from the United Kingdom health biobank, monitoring 500.000 personas for 14 years. Most of the people investigated drank black tea, but another paper from Shanghai Jiaotong University in 2017 showed that green tea drinkers had similar longevity results.

He black tea and especially the green tea they are rich in polyphenols and other beneficial compounds, “and these compounds may reduce stress and inflammation in the body,” explained Maki Inoue-Choi, a staff scientist at the National Institutes of Health and lead author of the first study. Still, more research is needed to understand the possible mechanisms involved.

Tea is an infusion that can help calm stress (Getty)

Finally, with regard to coffee, according to a study that followed almost 172.000 personasthose who drank 2.5 to 4.5 cups of coffee per day had a 30% less likely to die during the approximately seven years covered by the study compared to people who did not drink coffee. Even those who drank their coffee with a teaspoon of sugar seemed to get a benefit.

It should be noted here that all these works have the limitation of beingobservational, which means they cannot prove causation. But tea and coffee provide so many health benefits that it’s reasonable to conclude that they could reduce the chances of premature deaththe experts said.