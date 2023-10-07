Harvest Update: Autumn Crop Harvest in Henan Province Surpasses 80%

Henan’s autumn crop harvest exceeds 80%

As of October 6, Henan Province in China has achieved a significant milestone in its autumn crop harvest, with over 80% of the crops already being harvested. A total of 96.86 million acres of autumn crops have been harvested, accounting for 81.4% of the total area.

Grain crops have been the primary focus of the harvest, with 63.13 million acres already harvested, accounting for 82.5% of the grain crop area. This includes 50.21 million acres of corn, which represents 87.3% of the corn crop, and 7.26 million acres of rice, accounting for 82.5% of the rice crop. The progress in the daily harvest has been noteworthy, with 1.31 million mu (around 216,358 acres) being harvested every day. Additionally, peanuts have been harvested on 16.66 million mu (around 2.75 million acres), representing 85.9% of the total peanut area.

Zhumadian City, one of the cities in Henan Province, has reported a significant increase in the harvested area. Out of the 13.762 million acres of sown crops, 10.590 million acres (77.0%) have already been harvested. This marks an increase of 271,000 acres from the previous day’s data. However, 3.172 million acres (23.0%) are yet to be harvested. Of the total sown area of grain crops, 77.3% (5.515 million acres) have been harvested, with corn accounting for 79.5% of the harvested grain area. Notably, 62.0% of the soybean area and 73.4% of the peanut area have been harvested.

Similarly, Xinyang City has achieved significant progress in its autumn crop harvest. Out of the 11.78 million acres sown, 10.216 million acres (86.7%) have been harvested, with only 1.564 million acres (13.3%) remaining to be harvested. Food crops, in particular, have seen substantial progress, with 87.1% of the area already harvested. Rice harvest accounts for 87.6% of the food crop area, while peanuts have witnessed a notable 92.5% harvest.

The harvest progress across other prefectures and cities in Henan Province varies. Kaifeng, Shangqiu, and Nanyang have already surpassed the 90% mark, while Puyang, Zhengzhou, Xinyang, Zhoukou, Pingdingshan, and Xuchang have crossed 80%. Xinxiang, Zhumadian, and Anyang have achieved a 70% harvest, while Sanmenxia, Luoyang, and Luohe have reached 60%. Hebi and Jiyuan have made progress, with harvests surpassing 50% and 30% respectively.

The autumn crop harvest in Henan Province is a significant achievement for the agricultural sector and will contribute to the region’s food security. To ensure the successful completion of the harvest, 9,860 local employees and 32,146 returning individuals have been mobilized to participate in the harvesting process. Additionally, 755 agents have been enlisted to purchase the harvested grain.

The information in this article is sourced from Xinhua Finance

