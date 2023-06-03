Has Disney+ removed Lightyear? Here’s what happened at Da Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Has Disney+ removed Lightyear? Here’s what happened



Gasoline – Disney+? Not exactly. Despite the rumors that have been spreading online regarding the animated feature’s alleged removal from the streaming platform, here’s what really happened.

The Lightyear affair

Over the weekend, online users began to notice that while the movie ‘Lightyear’ remains available to stream on Disney+, the documentary titled ‘Beyond Infinity: Buzz’s Journey to Lightyear’ disappeared from the platform.

The news comes as no surprise, considering that the company has decided to remove a wide range of content from the streaming platform as part of cost-cutting measures. More details here.

For the uninitiated, “Lightyear” tells the story of Buzz Lightyear – the basis of the toy featured in the Toy Story series. The movie sees Chris Evans as the voice of the main character.

However, this animated film by Pixar, released in 2022, is considered one of Disney’s biggest box office failures. According to news reports, ‘Lightyear’ was reportedly grossing just $115.8 million in the United States and $97.8 million in international theaters.

Disney lost about $106 million after Lightyear’s release, with the film’s total spending at $373 million, according to Deadline.

The banning of the film in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates due to scenes containing same-sex kissing is likely to have hurt its international box office performance.

Because it is important

Earlier, Disney revealed its plans to cut costs by $5.5 billion. Earlier this year, Jeremy Doigthe company’s CTO at the time, resigned, marking the change of pace under the leadership of the CEO Bob Iger to implement the restructuring plans of the largest entertainment company in the world.

At the time, Iger had disbanded Disney Media Entertainment & Distributiona division created by its predecessor Bob Chapek to supervise streaming services.

