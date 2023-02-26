THAT concern expressed by Francis on Friday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, goes beyond a simple papal concern: it is an invitation to reflect not only to those directly and indirectly involved in the conflict, but to the entire community about the role they should have adopted to force a peaceful and negotiated solution to it.

Beyond beliefs, religions and even geopolitical interests, the Pontiff expressed another truth with his fist in the face of this war that he insisted is “absurd”: “peace built on ruins will never be a true victory.”

In unison, new calls from citizens around the world were registered on Friday in favor of ending the war, solidarity with the Ukrainians and condemning the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin a year ago. At the same time, the twelve-point peace plan that China proposed to the parties was disclosed, which, as was to be expected due to its status as a “solid friend” of the Kremlin, was criticized by the United States, several Western countries and NATO, considering it vague, insufficient and even biased. The only one who described it as an “important contribution” was the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who at the same time highlighted the “collective responsibility” to achieve “a just peace”, as the plenary session of the organization demanded this week.

However, all the recent actions of the Western coalition and the expected Russian response go against the growing global desire to end the conflict that has left mThousands of dead, hundreds of wounded, millions of refugees, destroyed infrastructures and almost half of the population – on both sides of the common border – dependent on humanitarian aid.

Since the new round of sanctions by both the United States and the European Union (the tenth such decision was announced on Friday) and the ‘coalition of tanks’ achieved by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, many of whom are already on the ground until the announcement by his Russian counterpart Putin to ready the missiles Sarmat intercontinental ballistic attacks, which would complete a nuclear triad that he did not specify, are ‘powerful bombardments’ of a negotiated and peaceful solution, predicting its extension and escalation.

Precisely with the powerful tanks that several coalition countries have delivered to Kiev, President Zelenski anticipated that the Ukrainian victory is “inevitable” and, therefore, he urged once again to speed up this aid that he considered decisive to tip the balance in the battlefield.

“If our partners keep their word and respect the deadlines, an inevitable victory awaits us (…). I really want it to be this year,” said an exultant Zelensky in Kiev on Friday, after receiving a new and strong accolade from his western allies.

Poland announced that it had already sent four Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine and promised to send 60 Polish PT-91 tanks “very soon”, while Sweden said it would shortly deliver no less than 10 Leopards and Germany another four, in addition to the fourteen planned to strengthen the Ukrainian resistance, which everyone has described as courageous and strong.

For his part, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, promised a general counter-offensive, at a time when fierce fighting is taking place in the east. “We will strike harder and from greater distances, by air, land, sea and cyberspace,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the political level, the ‘verbal war’ against Moscó continued ‘in crescendo’. An example of this is the statement by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who assured that Putin “did not achieve a single one” of his objectives in a year of war and “instead of wiping Ukraine off the map, he faces a nation stronger than ever.”

The Russian reaction came from the former president and number two on the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, who said he was sure of “victory” and proclaimed that the Kremlin troops are willing to reach “up to the borders of Poland.”

He also anticipated that Russia would “respond” to any Ukrainian military “provocation” in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, in Moldova, where Moscow has a military contingent, and warned of the possibility of a “false flag” operation.

“Let no one doubt it: the armed forces of the Russian Federation will respond accordingly to any provocation by the Kiev regime,” the Russian Foreign Ministry later declared, stating that Ukraine is deploying men and equipment near Transnistria.

‘little echo’

On the other hand, the United States considered that Russia had “very little echo” in Latin America after the invasion of Ukraine, but although almost all the countries in the region condemn the Russian operation, they are reluctant to sanction Moscow or send weapons to Kiev.

On the occasion of the sad anniversary of the first year of the war, Washington conveyed a message of unity from the allies against Moscow, led by Democratic President Joe Biden and strangely included this region, called for decades “the backyard” of the United States. Joined.

“The Americas remain united in their support for the Ukrainian people and call for an end to Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” Brian Nichols, head of US diplomacy for Latin America and the Caribbean, tweeted.

The tweet was issued after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the invasion and calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops, with a two-thirds vote of its 193 members.

Among those who opposed it was Nicaragua and among those who abstained: Cuba, Bolivia and El Salvador. Venezuela has not participated because it is still without the right to vote due to debts contracted with the organization.

Therefore, the vast majority of Latin American countries supported the resolution, as they have done on other occasions, but that does not prevent them from refusing to break with Russia, with which many share diplomatic and economic interests.

As soon as the war began, Russia and the United States undertook a diplomatic campaign, competing to win the sympathy of Latin American countries towards their respective positions.

Washington believes they have won the game.

Russia “has tried to expand its diplomatic, economic and military capacity in many parts of the world” but “in the Americas, frankly, they have not had tremendous success,” said Ricardo Zúñiga, acting assistant secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the US State Department.

“There were several disinformation campaigns carried out by Russia in the Americas that had very little echo,” he added.

Washington’s trump card is “shared values” with Latin American countries, says Zúñiga.

The success is at least mitigated, especially since the regional left bloc gained ground with the electoral victories of Gustavo Petro in Colombia and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil.

The Biden government would like them to add to the recently increased sanctions imposed on Moscow or to cede Russian military equipment to Ukraine, as the head of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson, suggested a month ago.

But the large regional economies, such as Argentina, Mexico, Colombia or Brazil, remain at their guns and refuse to sanction the Putin government. And the countries that have Russian weapons do not appear to be intent on accommodating Washington.

In addition, Lula does not give up in his efforts to create a group of countries to establish a negotiating table, a proposal that Moscow claims to consider.

“It is urgent that a group of countries, not involved in the conflict, assume the responsibility of conducting a negotiation to restore peace,” Lula tweeted on Friday.

The Biden government reiterates that it will help Ukraine as much as necessary because “if it stops fighting, it will disappear as a country,” said Zúñiga, who accuses Russia of “continuing to be the only obstacle to peace.”

Washington has confirmed “sympathy” among the countries of the region “for the idea of ​​putting a just end” to the war, but assures that “President Putin is currently not interested in genuine diplomacy.”

In his opinion, “Russia is increasingly isolated and its allies are countries like Iran and North Korea, while Ukraine wins friends and has the support of many countries in the world.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky intends to add to the list of those “friends.” And in his sights is Latin America and Africa.

“Ukraine really needs to take a step towards the countries of the African continent” and “organize a summit” with the Latin American countries, he said last Friday.

In the region, the effects of this distant war have been felt in each of the homes, with a sharp rise in inflation, as in the rest of the world.