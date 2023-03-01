After the strong labor and economic shock caused by Covid-19Colombia achieved a recovery in employment rates by 2022. This increase has been gradual, since the return to face-to-face in different industrial sectors contributed to this phenomenon.

GeoVictoriacompany that facilitates the assistance management and controlof employees in more than 40 countries, carried out an analysis of more than 200 Colombian companies, to identify which were the business sectors with the greatest variation in the percentage rate of face-to-face work during 2022.

Within the analysis, it was evidenced that sectors such as large retail, mining, and agriculturerecorded an average growth of up to 100% of face-to-face work.

These results reflect the expectations and scope that the company expressed at the time. ANDI (National Association of Businessmen of Colombia) where he confirmed that in the last year the 96,8% of companies started work in personFurthermore, that the 36.8% of the companies kept part of the staff under the work-at-home mode.

Another of the sectors that registered a high rate of face-to-face work is that of entertainment and tourismreaching an average annual rate of 98%. For this field, face-to-face work is essential and these figures reflect the projection of the World Travel Organization, with respect to which the employment rate in the hotel and tourism sector in 2022 would increase by a 4,9% With respect to 2021.

Other indices

According to the GeoVictoria report, the following sectors and industries also register high rates in face-to-face work: Manufacturing (99.5%), Health, (99.8%), and Construction (99.4%).

For Daniela Alba, Country Manager of GeoVictoria Colombia: “The manufacturing and construction industries are key to the national economy, representing the 20.3% and 5.1% of GDP.

Regarding formal employment, only construction represents 7.2%. A higher rate in the modality of face-to-face work in sectors whose nature of their work demands an almost mandatory face-to-face, shows not only an opening in the recovery of jobs, but also a possible trend towards the generation of new jobs”.

variations

Regarding teleworking, in the last year this work modality contracted for some sectors. Despite this, the results at the level of productivity and efficiency that this model showed, caused companies to embrace a hybrid work scheme (remote/home office and face-to-face).

According to the GeoVictoria report, some industries had interesting home office APRs.

Among them: Customer Service (10.5%) and Small Retail (3.6%).

From this sample, if the quarterly percentage evolution is observed, the customer service companies started the year with a work modality 100% face-to-faceand they adopted hybrid work from the second quarter of the year with a percentage peak that reached 20% homeoffice y 80% face-to-face.

Daniela Alba, affirms that: “There is the possibility that the face-to-face work trend will continue to consolidate during 2023, but this does not mean that more and more companies are embracing hybrid work as an added value in the labor aspect.

But this communion in the balance can happen as long as the companies continue to manage an internal sanitary control in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19reinforcing the schemes of vaccinationand a clear regulation regarding the benefits and obligations of the workers”.

