In the rural area of ​​Saravena near the village of Puerto Rico, a community reported the discovery of the body of a man and notified the authorities.

The body corresponds to Héctor Corredor, who was kidnapped on January 7, 2023 when he was traveling with another man on a motorcycle on the Saravena – Fortul road, at some point they were intercepted by armed individuals who forced the victim to leave with them. .

The body of Corredor, who was an engineer by profession, had several gunshot wounds and his body was left on the road where the homicide is presumed to have occurred. Until there staff from a funeral home came who transferred him to the headquarters of Legal Medicine.

His wife had asked on behalf of his children and family that they respect his life and allow him to return home, but his captors murdered him.

It was unofficially known that the victim of this incident was allegedly acting as a representative of companies accused of non-compliance, alleged project and housing fraud through the CorpoArauca Corporation and Planeta Azul in the municipalities of Tame, Saravena, Fortul and Arauca.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

