Home News Has the terror returned? three men were murdered over the weekend in Arauca – news
News

Has the terror returned? three men were murdered over the weekend in Arauca – news

by admin
Has the terror returned? three men were murdered over the weekend in Arauca – news

In the rural area of ​​Saravena near the village of Puerto Rico, a community reported the discovery of the body of a man and notified the authorities.

The body corresponds to Héctor Corredor, who was kidnapped on January 7, 2023 when he was traveling with another man on a motorcycle on the Saravena – Fortul road, at some point they were intercepted by armed individuals who forced the victim to leave with them. .

The body of Corredor, who was an engineer by profession, had several gunshot wounds and his body was left on the road where the homicide is presumed to have occurred. Until there staff from a funeral home came who transferred him to the headquarters of Legal Medicine.

His wife had asked on behalf of his children and family that they respect his life and allow him to return home, but his captors murdered him.

It was unofficially known that the victim of this incident was allegedly acting as a representative of companies accused of non-compliance, alleged project and housing fraud through the CorpoArauca Corporation and Planeta Azul in the municipalities of Tame, Saravena, Fortul and Arauca.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  They investigate the alleged accidental death of a soldier in Arauca – news

You may also like

the happiness of grandparents

Kaleidoscope

Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria: more than...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News

For the first time, young people provide military...

The Petrocagada

The boy finished his homework all night and...

“Big start to the year for a big...

Students from other cities come to fulfill dreams...

The party committee team of Jiatong Group held...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy