Has violence increased in homes in Cali?

The increase in cases of domestic violence has the authorities very concerned

of Cali, including lawsuits between neighbors and citizens.

Since 2020 these cases have been increasing, both in Cali and in Yumbo; in

extreme cases, coexistence problems can end in fatal events such as

the homicides.

“Cali Cómo Vamos” and “Yumbo Cómo Vamos” presented a detailed report to the

respect, for El Tiempo.

“It is even more alarming that the victims of the different acts against the

coexistence end up being the most vulnerable groups such as children, adults

the elderly and women, a situation that is undoubtedly a call for urgent attention in

our municipalities”, the report states.

“The main indicators of coexistence showed an increase in the complaints of

interpersonal violence with 2,305 cases in Cali and 158 in Yumbo, increases of 9.1% and 27

%, respectively compared to 2021”, he added.

Some data:

1. Nearly two out of three cases of interpersonal violence are registered in men

both in Cali and Yumbo.

2. Adults are the main victims (29 to 59 years).

3. 2,240 cases were registered in Cali and 83 cases in Yumbo, figures that represented

increases of 24.2% and 11.0%, respectively.

4. Four out of five cases of domestic violence in Cali and Yumbo during 2022

they had women as victims.

5. 73 out of every 100 complaints of domestic violence in Cali in 2022 were for

partner violence.

6. In Yumbo partner violence would have less participation and would represent

64 out of 100 complaints.

Who are the main people affected by this violence?

According to this report, women were the most affected in all types of

domestic violence:

– Partner violence.

– Violence against the elderly.

– Violence against children and adolescents.

– Violence between other family members.

795 cases of medical examinations for alleged sexual offenses were registered in Cali and 72

cases in Yumbo in 2022, generating increases of 2.1% and 18.1%, respectively

facing 2021.

Women are the main victims of sexual violence in Cali and Yumbo,

representing about 9 out of 10 cases between 2019-2022.

By age range, minors are the main victims of alleged crime

sex in Cali and Yumbo.

Main whistleblowers:

Men are the main reporters of cases of threats in Cali,

representing three out of five complaints in 2022.

5,746 complaints of threats in Cali and 265 in Yumbo are higher than those registered in

2021, by 35.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

“Between January and May 2023, cases of domestic violence and alleged sexual offenses

increased in Cali and cases of interpersonal violence and reports of threats

decreased,” said the director of Cali Cómo Vamos, Marvin Mendoza.

The director of Yumbo Cómo Vamos, Carlos Guerrero, explained that the complaints about

interpersonal violence and sexual crimes in this city register reductions,

while intrafamily violence would have increased slightly in the first

five months of the year.

Reasons for this worrying increase:

– Nine out of 10 caleños and eight out of 10 yumbeños consider that culture

citizenship has deteriorated in their municipalities.

– Loss of confidence of Cali and Yumbeños in public institutions and

private from their municipalities.

– One in two Cali and Yumbeños does not trust the church.

– Minimal sense of belonging to the city, due to the fact that many people

come from other regions or countries.

– Absence of authority and lack of education in rules of coexistence in

schools and homes

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

