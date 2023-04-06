Thursday, April 6, 2023, 5:29 am

Lahore (Ummat News) Pakistan’s experienced right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali has joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club for the current season of County Cricket Championship 2023.

Warwickshire CCC announced the arrival of the fast bowler in a message on social networking site Twitter.

Along with his Twitter message, Warwickshire’s Hasan Ali shared a photo in which he can be seen holding the phone to his ear and wrote, “I’ve arrived.”

It may be recalled that a few days ago Warwickshire Cricket County Club announced that Hasan Ali will soon join the team to participate in the upcoming edition of the championship.

Notably, the deal with Warwickshire means Hasan Ali will feature in both the T20 Blast and the County Championship until the end of July.

It may be noted that Hasan Ali represented Lancashire in the first six matches in the previous edition of the English County Cricket Championship.