The District and Sessions Court Islamabad rejected the request of the police for the physical remand of Hasan Niazi, the focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Web Desk: Hasan Niazi was produced in the court after completion of physical remand in the case of interference in the government, Imran Khan’s focal person Hasan Niazi was produced in the court of Duty Magistrate Mureed Abbas, Hassan Niazi’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhary appeared in the court. .

The investigating officer requested for further physical remand of Hasan Niazi, saying that the co-accused has been identified, but the pistol and the vehicle have to be recovered, the police requested for another 5-day physical remand.

Hasan Niazi’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhary said that it has been more than 72 hours that they have it but the pistol is yet to be recovered. So how is it possible to detain the man, in 72 hours the police could not find out which car it was and in whose name it was.

Faisal Chaudhary said that the accused is a lawyer by profession and took bail in 3 cases on the day of his arrest, I passed a minute before he passed and there was no barrier, cases are being done only on political grounds, by Hassan Niazi. The sin is that Imran Khan has nephews.

He said that the time of the incident in the case is false, a lawyer is being detained for 3 days and the message is being given that we will arrest and beat him.

Faisal Chaudhary referring to the Siddique John case said that there was a case of terrorism against Siddique John, he was given a one-day remand to the police but when nothing came out, the court discharged him, a lawyer is being humiliated by the police, these lawyers The reason is to look at it from a better angle.

Hassan Niazi’s second lawyer, Ali Bukhari, requested to discharge Hassan Niazi from the case.

Ali Bukhari said that it is written in the police report that he was picked up at 11 o’clock and arrested at 4 o’clock in the evening.

President Islamabad Bar Qaiser Imam said that what is happening now has never happened, the lawyers who are representing their clients are now being tried. If registered, first bail comes before arrest, police requests remand, we have passed this stage too.

Qaiser Imam said that two senior lawyers were present on the spot, they are saying that no such incident happened, except for two provisions in the FIR, all are bailable, being the president of the bar, I am ashamed.

Later, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas rejected the plea of ​​physical remand while pronouncing a safe decision, the court ordered Hasan Niazi to be sent to jail on judicial remand.