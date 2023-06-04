Haseloff: “An increase in contributions cannot be communicated to the population”

Reiner Haseloff has again warned that public service broadcasting must be reformed – before that, an increase in the fee is “not advisable”. The Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt accused the federal government of having promoted the strengthening of the AfD.

Sachsen-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) has again spoken out against an increase in broadcasting fees. “An increase in contributions cannot be communicated to the population,” said Haseloff “Picture on Sunday”. He stressed that public service broadcasting had an “urgent need for reform”. “Why does it have to be around 20 public television and 70 radio programs as well as countless social media formats? It’s too much of the same.”

In addition, Haseloff criticized that too many entertainment programs would be broadcast. Education, culture and information are underrepresented “contrary to the order”. As long as no “overall package with reform steps” is put on the table, “I do not consider fee increases to be advisable”. Only recently, the CDU politician had called in the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung” to suspend an increase in broadcasting fees for two years.

In the interview, Haseloff also accused the federal government of having a policy that was far removed from the citizens and a constant dispute the strengthening of the AfD to have promoted. “The constant disagreement at the traffic light is a template for populists,” he said. The federal government must “do politics again that reaches the people”. “There is a war in Ukraine, and we take care of trivialities like gender-sensitive language. That’s absurd,” criticized Haseloff.

also read Financial needs of ARD and ZDF

The ongoing discussions about the planned heating law also led to great resentment among the citizens. “The biggest mistake the Greens made with the heating law was not thinking about what the law means for people,” said the CDU politician. Now many citizens have “lost the overview in view of the constant back and forth and don’t know what to do”.

SPD calls for “ideology-free” draft of the heating law

SPD faction deputy Dirk Wiese agreed in the “BamS”: “The very high values ​​​​for the AfD are also due to the debate on the Habeck heating law.” Therefore, the SPD in particular must “provide the citizens with a feasible, ideology-free and affordable draft”. .

Green parliamentary group manager Irene Mihalic warned that traffic light coalition must “find their way back to their ability to act and stop arguing publicly”. However, she also assigned joint responsibility to the Union for the strengthening of the AfD. The CDU and CSU must “be aware that copying the inhuman positions of the AfD pays into the account of the original”.

also read Dispute over heating law

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr objected that it was “good and right” that the political differences between the traffic light parties were visible. “We shouldn’t fall for the AfD’s narrative that all democratic parties want the same thing anyway.” Haseloff emphasized that the Union keeps “the center stable” and is 30 percent in nationwide polls. If there were two other successful parties of this size, there would be no more room for the AfD, explained the prime minister.

Haseloff criticized that it was unfair to hold the eastern German states responsible for the strengthening of the AfD. In Lower Saxony, too, the party got eleven percent in the state elections in October. “The AfD is not an East problem, but an all-German one,” emphasized Haseloff.