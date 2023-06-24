Home » Hashim Khan KP Junior Squash Championship concluded
Peshawar (Web Desk) The ongoing Hashim Khan KP Junior Squash Championship in Peshawar organized by the Provincial Squash Association has concluded. Ayan Mehboob in U-11 final, Danish Sikandar in U-13, Talal Rehman in U-15 final and Qadeer Rehman in U-17 were declared winners.
Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and squash legend Qamarzaman and Sajjad Khalil were the special guests who distributed prizes among the players. Chief Judge, Coach and Organizer Manoor Zaman and other coaches and officials were also present.
In the U-11 final held at the Qamarzaman Squash Complex, Ian Mehboob won the trophy by winning 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9. Talal Rehman won by 11 three, 11 six and 11. In the U-17 final, Qadeer Rehman won the trophy by 4 11, 11 seven, 11 four and 11 three, while in the women’s final, Sana Bahadur won 11 five, 11 seven and 11. Squash legend Qamar Zaman expressed his determination that the series of competitions for age group players will continue in the future as well.

