Found in possession of hashish and cocaine ready to be sold, a 35-year-old Moroccan was arrested and taken to prison. The agents of the mobile team on Friday during checks to combat drug dealing in the historic center of Treviso, intensified for the Christmas period and the end of the year, carried out a house search against a 35-year-old foreigner, with some precedents precisely in the matter of drug dealing .

The Mobile agents found and seized 302 grams of hashish and 17 grams of cocaine inside the apartment, as well as various objects for packing the doses, a precision scale and some money probably the result of drug dealing. The 35-year-old was therefore arrested and taken to prison in Santa Bona.