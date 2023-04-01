news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASERTA, APRIL 01 – Not only croissants and cappuccinos were consumed in a bar in San Prisco, in the Caserta area, but also various types of drugs. This was discovered by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Santa Maria Capua Vetere, who with the dogs of the anti-drug units of Sarno (Salerno), broke into the bar, seizing drugs and arresting the 35-year-old owner, who ended up in prison. At the time of the raid, the bartender immediately handed over to the military a bag of hashish which he kept resting on the counter; the immediate search made it possible to find, among the utensils used to serve customers, a knife soaked in hashish, a handcrafted whip and a stick. Furthermore, in one of the rooms of the bar, the sniffer dogs identified a steel plate with evident traces of cocaine. The carabinieri then also searched the owner’s home, a few tens of meters from the bar, where another six doses were found of hashish, two of marijuana, a container with marijuana seeds and various material for packaging and cutting the drug. An electric pulse taser gun and 885 euros in cash were also found. Everything that was found, together with the bar, was seized, while the 35-year-old owner was handcuffed and taken to Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison.



(ANSA).

