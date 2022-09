At the end of July, the Primavalle district on the far northern outskirts of Rome, public housing. During a police check, a deaf 36-year-old Roma flies from the window of his home on the first floor. It’s nine meters of fall.

Man, who is called Hasib Omerovic, goes into a coma. He is taken to the Gemelli polyclinic, comes out of resuscitation two days later, but is still hospitalized.