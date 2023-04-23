Hass avocado, an engine of green development

Colombia has notably strengthened Hass avocado production, which has become one of the main agricultural export products and appears as one of the most promising crops in the country. In 2021 alone, the country sold around 97,000 tons of this fruit abroad, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, while Corpohass assures that in 2022 there was an enormous growth in shipments to the United States.

The Hass avocado is an American variety, a fruit that has a high commercial demand internationally due to the great beneficial properties of its consumption, such as its high fiber quality, an oil concentration with a participation of up to 12% and the water from 70%, contributes to the management of body weight and contains vitamins of type B and E.

In addition, the exports of this fruit have put the country’s companies on the global radar. In 2020, even with the pandemic, a sales record of US$146.4 million was achieved, by 2021 US$203.7 million and although by 2022 they sold US$178.2 million, for this year they foresee an increase of 25% in volume of sales.

Undoubtedly, the avocado has become the Colombian ‘green gold’, since its exports already have a presence in countries such as the Netherlands with close to 50%, the United States (21%), the United Kingdom (10%), Spain ( 9%) or Belgium (5%).

exporters

Managro, an agricultural holding company of Israeli origin, is one of the main exporters in the Hass avocado market. Chagai Stern, executive director of Managro, assured that exports have grown along with demand, and there are more and more hectares in which planting is beginning, and in those that have already been cultivated, the annual production is increasing. .

However, the challenges in the sector are latent. Stern explained that a challenge that the national avocado segment has is to improve the size and quality of the fruit, since the country had the competitive advantage of having production almost all year round since it does not have seasons, but now the advantage seems to disappear when seeing that other growing countries are extending their harvest window.

On the other hand, as already mentioned, Hass avocado cultivation areas continue to grow in the country, and with this it is expected that this year the number of hectares will be considerably higher (only in 2021 the country had an area planted with 26427 hectares).

In addition, the crop has more than 4,000 producers, generating more than 16,200 direct jobs in the producing areas and more than 48,000 indirect ones.

Currently, Colombia has around 25 to 30 destinations in total. Last year, the United States represented 21% of exports, after landing in that market in 2017. Other countries to which it is exported are Argentina, Peru and Korea. This gave a total of 97936 tons in total.

All year

Jorge Restrepo, president of Corpohass, the union that brings together the producers of this type of avocado, says that “since we have production at different planting heights, more or less between 1,700 and 2,500 meters above sea level, we have great advantage compared to other countries is that we have fruit all year round and that is a competitive value. However, winter has had a negative impact on crop yields and has caused us to have much smaller fruit that has a lower value in international markets, with a 20% loss of productivity,” he explained.

According to Restrepo, “Colombian Hass exports to the United States increased 446% in 2022. That translates into 704 more containers than in 2021. This growth in the world’s main market for the fruit was largely due to a higher number of properties enabled as a result of the work on phytosanitary matters promoted by the union and the producers”.

The union leader also pointed out that there were some moments of very good prices in relation to Europe and a determined action to diversify.

“During the year 2022, we submitted 591 applications from 10 departments to the United States Work Plan, totaling 7,586 hectares. To date, there are already 465 properties and 27 plants authorized to export to that market”.

According to Restrepo, the first shipment of a container to Chile was made, which was executed after years of negotiation to reach its commercialization, which represents another great opportunity for Colombia in the market, the production and export of Hass Avocado in issues of prices, logistics, connectivity, proximity and internal market.

“The commitment to consolidation and growth in the United States market is total. Colombia has great opportunities on the eastern coast, where there are short transit times that translate into freshness of the fruit for the consumer. The western coast, that is, the Pacific coast, is dominated by Mexico for the most part. ‘We want to position ourselves as a reliable source that can supply the market 52 weeks a year, a competitive advantage that almost no country has,’” Restrepo said.

The offer

However, for Bancolombia analysts, there is currently more avocado than what is being demanded. The accelerated growth rate of new plantings (50,000 hectares) globally has generated an excess of fruit and a 20% drop in prices. This situation mainly affected the European market in 2022, when the lowest export price in five years was observed for Colombia (US$1.6 / kg).

For its part, the excess supply in the US had a lesser impact due to the production problems in Mexico in the first semester, such that the supply shock was concentrated in the second semester.

The exchange rate has been shaking hands with the avocado sector in Colombia. The historical level of the TRM, which at times reached $5,000 in 2022, has been boosting local fruit prices, and has helped mitigate the impact of lower international prices. With a projection by Grupo Bancolombia for the TRM of $4,648 for the base scenario (average 2023 – 2027), the Colombian avocado could have greater real competitiveness (especially if inflation is controlled), and possibly an improvement in prices from the local market for non-exportable production.

Box

The profitability of the product

With a low international price and a high TRM, What can be said about the profitability of the crop? The gross margin of avocado cultivation has traditionally been high compared to other agricultural activities, especially before the pandemic. Our current estimates show that, on average, to cover costs and administrative expenses (operating profit balance), if the base scenario in price and exchange rate were to materialize, the grower would require a minimum productivity of 13 tons per hectare per year in a mature plantation.

Given that the crop is quite recent in Colombia, many trees have not yet reached the maturity stage, but it will be key to evaluate the results in productivity, and direct research efforts that allow us to level with countries like Chile and Peru.