Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor The National Professional Football League has announced the program for the 21st round of the professional national championship for first-division football clubs, after the international break.

The 21st round will start, hosted by Ittihad Tawarka, for Hassania Agadir, today, Sunday, at ten o’clock at night, with the rest of the matches to be played on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th of next April.

As for the derby match between the Raja Athletic team, the runner-up of the competition, and the fourth-placed Raja Athletic team, the Professional League decided to hold it next Wednesday, at ten o’clock at night, on the floor of the Mohamed V boat in Casablanca, in order to give the two rivals an opportunity to rest the players, who are playing Friday. And Saturday, two decisive confrontations for the CAF Champions League.

The confrontation of Hassania Agadir and Ittihad Tawarka can be considered difficult for the guest team, which is demanding victory to continue its recent awakening at the expense of Raja, and to improve its position in the ranking ladder, and thus exit from rank 14, which threatens to descend to the second division.

On the other hand, the Turkish team, which is in the position with 27 points, has no choice but to collect the three points to approach the front, and the reception factor will help it achieve this, as well as the strong presence of its supporters and fans, which will give a morale boost to the players in order to embrace victory.

All readings favor the local team, but the surprise factor remains present on the part of the visitors, who are in dire need of the three points, as well as their desire to repay the go-to debt, which indicates a mined match between two teams with contradictory ambitions.

The following is the program for the 21st round matches at the hour (matches start at ten in the evening 22:00 GMT):

Sunday, April 2:

Ittihad Tawarka – Hassania Agadir

Monday, April 3:

Defense Hassani Jadidi – Tetouan Maghreb

Ittihad Tanger – Al-Fateh Sports Federation

MC Oujda – Olympic Safi

Tuesday, April 4:

Olympique Khouribga – Maghreb Sportive de Fez

Nahdet Berkane – Shabab Al-Salem Sports Club

Wednesday, April 5:

Raja Athletic – Wydad Athletic Club

The Royal Army – the youth of Muhammadiyah