María Clara Ospina In the end, what does Gustavo Petro want, his vaunted Total Peace, or a people revolted by him, protesting furiously in the streets, against the “oligarchs”? Understand by “oligarchs” all those who oppose his incoherent and obtuse reforms. Those words loaded with hate that he shouted from a balcony of the Palacio de Nariño […]

