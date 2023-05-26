Hathuey Taino cacique, the Spanish

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to the new world brought pain, suffering, humiliation and death to the aborigines who inhabited Abya Yala, today the American continent.

Regarding aborigines, some people still believe that this part of the world was totally uninhabited at the time Mr. Christopher Columbus arrived in these lands, well no.

History says that more than 20,000 years ago civilizations already existed in this part of the world, in Monte Verde Chile they could find human remains of 18,000 years, in Brazil a site known as Lagoa Santa they also found archaeological remains and human remains with more than 20,000 years , science specifies that in what is now Peru there was a civilization called the carales with more than 26 thousand years of existence, in Mesoamerica they found the Zapotecs, the Toltecs and the Olmecs, the latter according to the sculptures that were found and analyzing the features physical, they were black, you can see them entering Google writing Olmec culture.

All this is scientifically supported and it is evident because when Christopher Columbus arrived, the entire American continent was inhabited by aborigines from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, the latter where the Patagonians lived, who fought bloody battles in 1590 with William Adams, one of many conquerors.

In what is now the United States, we cannot fail to mention an aboriginal culture called the Miccosukee, the English baptized them that way because at the time of the sighting they were full of mud like pigs and bovines and they looked like monkeys or monkeys, so they deduce the word as monkeys. dirty.

Without a doubt today it can be said that these aboriginal communities lived in healthy peace and had their own rules or laws, when the conquerors arrived they immediately forced them to change their habits, mainly religion; The latter was the last straw given the fact that the aborigines were mythical and that faith was so fervent that they even gave their lives for it.

By the way, today we will talk about one of the most recognized Taino caciques of the Spanish Dominican Republic today.

The Taino chief Hathuey

Hathuey was a Taíno cacique from the island of Quisqueya who fought against the Spanish conquerors on that island (now the Dominican Republic and Haiti) and in Cuba. He is known by the historical honorary title of America’s First Rebel.

He arrived in Cuba after being expelled by the conquerors from his native place (divided today into two different states: Haiti and the Dominican Republic).

He came into contact with the different Taino indigenous tribes that were in the eastern territory of the island and advised them to prepare for the fight against the Spanish.

He also told them to get rid of all the gold they owned by throwing it into the rivers because that was the god of the whites.

After he was put in charge of all the tribes in the region, they began to attack the Spanish who settled in Baracoa.

For his part, Bartolomé de Las Casas later attributed the following speech to Hathuey. He showed the Taínos of Caobana a basket of gold and jewels, saying:

“This is the God that the Spanish adore. For these they fight and kill; It is for these that they persecute us and that is why we have to throw them into the sea. They tell us, these tyrants, that they worship a God of peace and equality, but they usurp our lands and make us their slaves. They tell us about an immortal soul and its eternal rewards and punishments, but they steal our belongings, seduce our women, rape our daughters. Unable to match us in valor, these cowards cover themselves with iron that our weapons cannot break.”

Hathuey immediately ordered his men to divide into small groups and begin attacking the Spanish by surprise, using sticks, stones, and arrows.

But the Spanish, led by Diego Velázquez, who knew the tactics of the Indians, dedicated themselves to eradicating each of the rebel groups little by little, relying on overwhelming technological superiority (sniffing dogs, firearms, crossbows and armor).

The rebel groups were gradually eradicated, until they managed to capture him by betraying some prisoners.

Hathuey is burned alive tied to a tree

Hathuey was sentenced to be burned at the stake, a punishment reserved for the vilest criminals. But when he was about to be burned, Father Olmedo shamelessly asked him if he wanted to become a Christian to go up to heaven he asked: then Hathuey asks them “And do the Spanish also go to heaven?” And upon receiving an affirmation, the cacique said later, without further thought: “I don’t want to go there, but to hell, so as not to be where they are and not to see such cruel people.”

His attitude showed great courage and decision when trying to fight inferiorly against a much more powerful enemy, this example would be taken up later by the cacique Guamá.

It is currently accepted that the execution took place in a place located in the current province of news, belonging to the eastern part of Cuba.

Today it can be said that, in the town of Yara, on the banks of the river of the same name, and in the supposed place where the murder of the renowned Taino cacique occurred, a monument has been erected so that the new generations can have an illustration about of this prominent aboriginal leader mercilessly murdered by the Spanish.

