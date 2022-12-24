Listen to the audio version of the article

The Brenner affair was not enough, which for years has been disturbing the sleep of hauliers with its sometimes forced funnels of heavy vehicle traffic. Now it is also taking a provision of the Milleproroghe decree to spoil the celebrations of a sector that every year moves almost a billion tons on the road with a volume per km of 133 thousand tons (data from Anfia and Airp). And to say that it is a strategic sector is not enough if we consider that 85% of freight traffic – but there are those who swear that it has now reached over 90% – travels up and down our peninsula. At Christmas then, with the overtime of orders and deliveries, the short circuit is around the corner. And someone – like Anita and Conftrasporto – is already on a war footing and is announcing protest actions. But let’s go in order.

The Brenner knot

The news came on Friday 22 December: the province of Bolzano presented a feasibility project to limit the Brenner pass with a digital booking system. If it were to come into operation, therefore, the passage through the post could only take place through reserved slots. And the protests of the trade associations are not long in coming. Starting with Anita (Confindustria) who in a note lets it be known that she is absolutely against it because the idea is “technically unfeasible as it is in contrast with European principles”. The association also explains that “it is unacceptable that private traffic should be excluded from the study on the “slot system”, if one considers that everything is justified to ensure traffic flow and motorway safety”. And it proposes urgent measures to be implemented, which ensure the free movement of goods and the correct functioning of the internal market. Because the Brenner problem is an old one: for years the Tyrol has been making life difficult for Italian hauliers going out to Austria between night and sectoral bans. Hence Anita’s appeal to the EU Court of Justice against the European Commission for not having beaten the fists on the table with Vienna. But Conftrasporto-Confcommercio is also thundering against the slots, warning: “It could generate tension in the road haulage sector”. The president of the association Paolo Uggé explains it: «The proposal provides that in the future the vehicles that want to transit along the A22 for the Brenner Corridor will first have to book through a special system, otherwise they will have to pay a higher toll – he says -. We are crazy. A reservation system would further limit free movement within the EU and would entail higher costs and bureaucratic burdens for businesses”. Who then thunders: “These behaviors can only lead to protest actions”.

The Milleproroghe question

To raise the temperature among hauliers there is also the failure to provide in the Milleproroghe decree for a six-month derogation from the super-depreciation on capital goods. «The risk that the automotive sector, due to the well-known problems of slowdown on all the main supply chains, shortages of chips, raw materials and semi-finished products, could fail to meet the deadlines set by the 2021 Budget Law had been communicated to the Government well in advance, with the request for the concession of a 6-month extension that would have had no impact on the state budgets – explains Anita –

Unfortunately, the joint cry of alarm with customers has had no effect and today transport companies risk having access to one of the main investment support measures of recent years jeopardized, which, among other things, will not be more operational in 2023″.

However, the association does not give up: “We will work for an amendment to be presented – internal sources say – but it certainly would have been better if such a delicate and important decision for the sector had been introduced in the text from the beginning”.

The ball now passes into the hands of the government and Parliament. Everything is postponed until after Christmas, in the hope that the fuse doesn’t explode during the holidays.