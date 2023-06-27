Hausmann & Co presents the new Loft store

Hausmann & Co presents Loft, a new boutique where you can discover the world of fine watchmaking, in via di San Giacomo 20-21, in Rome. With an area of ​​about 300 square meters, the shop is mainly dedicated to vintage. “Loft – explained the administrators of the group, Francesco Hausmann e Julia Mauro – represents our link with the past and the leap towards the future. The idea is to create a contemporary living room where you can discover the world of fine jewelery through innovation and technology. Generate a community where customers are encouraged to come back not only to buy but to fully experience the passion for this world, to discover what’s new, deepen their knowledge, or just enjoy the place and the welcoming atmosphere”.

Loft is aimed at different types of public: collectors attracted by the vintage world, young creatives attentive to research and niche brands, technology lovers. In fact, the customer will receive an Nft combined with the service offered in the store, as already happens in the group’s boutiques, while in the dedicated space of the Play Room it will be possible to participate in reserved events taking place in other parts of the world: auctions, sales and exclusive presentations. Finally, it will be possible to customize your watch on site with a master leatherworker who will make any type of strap.

In Rome since 1794, Hausmann & Co is owned and managed by representatives of the Hausmann families and Frielingsdorf, now in its fifth generation. The sign represents a point of reference for Italian watchmaking, thanks to a multi-brand store in via del Babuino and three mono-brand stores (Rolex, patek philippe, Tudor) in via dei Condotti. The assistance centre, one of the most important laboratories in Italy, is certified for repairs to the most iconic brands in the world of watchmaking.