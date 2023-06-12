Haut-Uele: 60% of provincial government revenue comes from taxes paid by Kibali Gold

Radio Okapi”/>Sixty percent of the Haut-Uele provincial government’s revenue comes from taxes paid by the Kibali Gold mining company, based in Watsa territory, according to local sources. The activity of this company is a godsend for the local economy, noted the Radio Okapi reporter.

The multinational is the fruit of a partnership between the Canadian Barrick Gold, the South African AngloGold Ashanti and the Congolese state portfolio company Sokimo, a Kilomoto gold company from which it inherited the deposits.

The economic operators of Durba, where Kibali Gold exploits the gold, are satisfied with the relationship they have with this multinational. However, Sector Manager Kibali Dieudonné Surur would like the company to recruit more and more local subcontractors.

To date, Congolese staff represent 93% of the payroll at Kibali, said Cyrille Mutombo, Country Director of Barrick.

He maintains that his company ensures that “these people not only have access to good working conditions but that they progress in the company”.

Cyrille Mutombo is proud to announce: “Today, I am talking about the general manager of the Kibali mine, he is a Congolese replacing an Australian”.

On the edge of the village of Durba, Kibali Gold, the most automated gold mine in Africa

A world class gold mine located on the edge of the village of Durba. It is more than 200 km from the Aru border post with Uganda.

When you land by plane at Doko airport, you will be hit by an impressive open pit mine. Kibali Gold has about ten mining titles spread over 6 ETDs. These are often the old deposits abandoned by SOKIMO. With a production of 812.152 ounces of gold in 2021, this is where most of the industrial gold exported by the DRC comes from, especially since the Banro company is experiencing production difficulties.

“We have built a modern infrastructure, which is the most automated mine in Africa practically and one of the most automated in the world. Our mine has open pit potential and also underground mining. And what we do in terms of underground, we have automatic machines that operate practically on the surface. It reduces the number of people who have to go underground, it protects them against the various risks”, explained Cyrille Mutombo, Country Director of Barrick.

Although faced with the invasion of its mining perimeters by local gold miners, Kibali gold aims to continue to expand in the northeastern part of the country.