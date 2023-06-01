have a good trip teacher

By: Adonis Tupac Ramirez

Last Saturday I received the sad news of the death of Dr. Antonio María Salgado, which caused me nostalgia and pain. I knew Dr. Salgado since he was a restless medical student wanting to be a surgeon; he was a man of strong character, disciplined and demanding with the students and interns of the time, denoted his surgical military training. He was one of the first trained surgeons to arrive in Neiva, a graduate of the National University and the San Juan de Dios Hospital, he was head of the emergency service and surgery on multiple occasions, being respected for his strict and demanding discipline.

In my specialization I was fortunate to be one of his “darlings”, but that did not mean that I could be relaxed, on the contrary, the responsibility was greater, I did not expect to disappoint him. Until my last day as a resident, he accompanied me in the operating room, with him I learned to keep a cool head in the most complex moments, he told me “A decomposed surgeon is not even half a surgeon”. In the first year of the specialty, we had to operate on a young man with a neck and chest injury that compromised the subclavian vein, with profuse bleeding that was very difficult to control; when we managed to control the bleeding, he left the operating room, he did not understand why he had done it, he left to take a breather, smoke a cigarette, clear his mind and continue with the procedure; one of my best learnings I had that day.

As a surgeon I was his co-worker; One day I was late to receive his turn and my punishment was his indifference for having failed to comply, I will never forget his look and the shame I felt. Later I shared the honor of being a magistrate of the medical ethics court, observing his wisdom when it came to judging and defending.

We coincide in musical tastes, literary tastes and a passion for history, with long gatherings accompanied by a good liquor.

I last saw him in December, I found him doing the market and as always the greeting was a big hug and the promise to see each other again to listen to good music and taste a few drinks; we are in debt “teacher” Salgado.

South Colombian surgery loses one of its banners on which many of the graduated surgeons have erected ourselves.

Thank you for the affection, affection, patience, pandering and for the wisdom that you taught me; I have tried to be demanding, disciplined and committed to surgery and life; just as you taught me.

See you always “teacher”