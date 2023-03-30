London.

Munich’s soccer players are dissatisfied with their performance after the quarter-finals in the Champions League at Arsenal.

National soccer player Lina Magull has after the quarterfinals with the FC Bayern in the Champions League at WFC Arsenal (0:2) above all criticized the weak performance of Munich in the first half. The team simply slept for 20 minutes, said the 28-year-old on Wednesday evening. “Too negligent from behind,” the midfielder went on to analyze, Arsenal “then punished the slight mistakes coldly”.

The Arsenal victory in front of 21,307 fans at London’s Emirates Stadium after goals by Frida Maanum (20th minute) and Stina Blackstenius (26th) was deserved, said Magull. “Unfortunately, in the first half, we definitely lost it, it hurts and unfortunately it’s frustrating to be eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals or semi-finals like in the last few years.” Last season, the women of Munich were never won the title in the most important European club competition, failed at Paris Saint-Germain – also in the quarter-finals.

“Never really got into the game”

The overall deserved defeat, which could have been higher, also frustrated Alexander Straus. “It’s disappointing that we gave it up in 10 to 15 minutes in the first half because of things we don’t normally do,” said the 47-year-old Bayern coach.

Midfielder Georgia Stanway (24) saw it similarly. “Individual mistakes cost us, we never really got into the game,” said the England international about her return to the island. “Arsenal were the better team today, with more quality and managed to create more chances.”













Wolfsburg has to deliver this Thursday

The Bayern conquerors now meet in the semifinals VfL Wolfsburg or Paris Saint Germain. The quarter-final second leg between VfL and PSG will take place this Thursday in the VW Arena (6.45 p.m. / DAZN). In the first leg, the Wolfsburg women had won 1-0 in Paris. The final will take place in Eindhoven on June 3rd.









