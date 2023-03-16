For more than a decade, Law 1245 of 2008 established number portability as a mechanism to guarantee that mobile phone users could change operators through a quick process that allowed them to keep the assigned telephone number and choose the offer of their choice.

According to data from the CRC, in 2022 close to 13 million portability operations were processed, of which 8 million were successful, however, more than 4 million were rejected.

There are several reasons why portability processes do not come to an end, for this reason it is important to know the grounds stipulated by the regulations so that portability is rejected at the time of requesting it:

– When the user is in arrears, that is, he has an invoice or balance without canceling.

– When the person requesting porting is not the person who entered into the contract with the operator or is not authorized to do so.

– When the number to be ported is reported as lost or stolen to the donor operator, as long as it has not replaced the user’s SIM card.

– When the number to be ported is suspended due to non-payment, due to termination of the contract due to non-payment or when there are enforceable payment obligations.

From WOM it has been identified that many of the porting processes are denied without justification due to non-existent charges, due to spelling errors in the name of the line owner, requiring in-person attendance at the time of carrying out the process, among other aspects, generating daily thousands of Colombians are left without the possibility of exercising their right to choose the mobile telephony offer or service of their choice.

On consumer day, WOM teaches you the way to exercise your right to portability:

– Identify the commercial offer that suits you best: In addition to selecting the offer that generates the greatest added value, it is important to take into account other aspects such as signal quality and coverage. Ookla is an independent company in charge of analyzing connectivity performance metrics, you can consult the latest reports to verify the quality of service. According to its latest report, WOM was the fastest mobile network and the best rated in Colombia during 2022.

– Make sure you are at peace and safe with your current operator: You can do this verification by contacting the support channels of your current mobile phone company and requesting a certificate of good standing.

– Request portability: Communicate directly with the operator to which you want to change and ask for portability.

This procedure can be carried out in physical offices, through WhatsApp or through the telephone line.

It is not necessary to contact your current operator at the time of carrying out the operation, since the operator to which you want to change is in charge of the process.

It is important to note that your current operator will have one business day, counted from the moment they receive the port request, to accept or reject it.

– Ported number activation: Once the change window is over, the receiving operator will inform the user that the service has been activated, thus ending the porting process. At that time you will be able to install the SIM Card of your new operator and start using its services.

– In case of rejection: In case your process is denied, identify the reason. The donor operator must send a justification, as well as the evidence that supports the reason for rejection. If the argument does not correspond to reality, you can file a PQR with your current operator, who will have 15 business days to respond. Once your PQR is resolved, request the portability process again.

– Report it: In the event that your PQR is not resolved and the rejection is not justified, you can file a complaint with the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, through its website www.sic.gov.co/tema/proteccion-del-consumidor or email [email protected]

Remember that the portability law is a right that you have as a consumer and you can exercise it as many times as you want.

