Good morning,

[ Všetko, čo potrebujete vedieť zo športu za uplynulý týždeň. Objednajte si Športový newsfilter každý pondelok na e-mail kliknutím sem. ]

in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home and advanced to the quarter-finals despite losing the first leg. Benfica won 5-1 at home against Club Brugge and also secured their place in the next stage.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who has been facing a lot of pressure for a long time due to lackluster results, breathed a sigh of relief after the successful match. Chelsea have shown some improvement and star Kai Havertz has declared that he has the highest ambitions in the Champions League.

You can find the clips on the UEFA website, where you just need to register.

We always provide a summary of the events in the morning after each Champions League knockout match. You can also receive it by e-mail.

Did Chelsea get a second chance? Just a few days ago, there was speculation that manager Graham Potter might end up on the bench. However, Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund 2:0 at home in the round of 16 and erased the 0:1 loss from the first match.

Although the team is in a rebuilding phase and has been out of form since the start of the year – scoring more than one goal in a game for the first time since December 27 – they are now among the top eight in Europe.

And a smiling Havertz told the BT Sport camera after the game that he wants to win the Champions League again.

Havertz also took advantage of his second chance. It was at the beginning of the second half, when he deceived the goalkeeper Alexander Meyer during the penalty, but only hit the post. However, referee Danny Makkelie ordered a replay and Havertz was not wrong the second time. Potter didn’t even look at his penalty. He hung his head and waited for the reaction of the stands.

Havertz’s second goal decided Chelsea’s progress. With the first one, Raheem Sterling also had a second chance. After Ben Chilwell’s cross, he didn’t quite hit the ball at first, but luckily it stayed with him and he finally beat Meyer with a hard shot.

As The Times journalist Henry Winter noted, Sterling and Havertz’s “second chances” they can easily mean a “second chance” for Potter as well.

He found himself under a lot of pressure due to Chelsea’s lackluster performances. The victory over Dortmund can be considered a step in the right direction. Chelsea’s game showed improvement.

A weakened Dortmund

Luck helped her more than once. The penalty was kicked on the hand of Marius Wolf and Makkelie ordered it for the second time as Dortmund midfielder Salih Özcan ran into the box before Havertz took it. Three Chelsea players also did that, but