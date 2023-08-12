Hawaii authorities face criticism after fires

Lahaina: In view of the severe forest and bush fires on the island of Maui, criticism of crisis management has been raised. Many survivors report that they were not warned by sirens. Data from the Emergency Department of the US state of Hawaii confirms this. Instead, the authorities sent out alarms by mobile phone, television or radio. However, their range was probably limited by failed electricity and mobile phone networks. The responsible Attorney General announced that she would comprehensively examine the crisis management. The fires on Maui are now largely under control. The number of dead rose to 67. (BR24 radio news 08/12/2023 08:15)

