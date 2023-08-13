Home » Hawaii Authorities Grapple with Devastation as Search for Victims Continues after Major Fires
Hawaii Authorities Search for Survivors and Identify Victims in Devastating Fires

MAUI, HAWAII – The island of Maui in Hawaii is reeling from the aftermath of the devastating fires that have claimed the lives of 93 people, according to the latest figures released on Sunday. Search and recovery efforts are still in their early stages, leaving authorities concerned that the death toll could rise further.

Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier stated in a news conference on Saturday that the search process is yet to reach its peak, making it difficult to determine the final death toll. He emphasized that the worst destruction has occurred in the west of the island, particularly in cities like Lahaina, which have been nearly obliterated.

The number of missing individuals remains uncertain, with authorities cautious about providing a figure. Pelletier initially estimated around 1,000 missing persons, but this estimate has not been updated or confirmed. Search parties equipped with dogs are combing the affected areas, but progress is hindered by Maui’s heat and humidity.

“We can only go as fast as the animal can go,” Pelletier said, acknowledging the challenging conditions faced by the search teams.

The identification process has also been slow, with only two bodies being positively identified so far. The authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Firefighting crews continue to battle the outbreaks in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires, while the Pulehu/Kīhei fire was fully extinguished on Saturday, according to the latest report by the County of Maui.

The fires, which started last Tuesday, have displaced thousands of people, with 1,418 individuals currently housed in temporary shelters. Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, undertook a tour of the affected areas on Saturday and warned that the death toll will likely continue to rise. He called these fires the deadliest in the United States in the past century, surpassing the toll of the 2018 Camp Fires in California, which claimed 85 lives.

Local authorities have acknowledged that these wildfires are the largest natural disaster the island has ever experienced. The damages are expected to exceed $6 billion, raising concerns about possible failures in response systems. During the fires, power and communication systems in Maui failed, and the state’s alarm system, reputedly the largest in the world, did not activate.

In response, Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has announced a thorough investigation into the authorities’ response to the catastrophe. The aim is to understand the decisions made in both the pre- and post-fire periods and share the findings with the public.

As recovery efforts begin, the residents of Maui face a long and arduous road to rebuild their lives and the island. The scars left behind by the fires serve as a stark reminder of the devastating power of nature and the importance of preparedness in the face of such calamities.

