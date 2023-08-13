Home » Hawaii wildfire fatalities rise to 80
The number of fatalities from forest fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui (USA) has risen to 80, the local government reported on Friday night in a new update. Governor Josh Green had already warned that the death toll would rise as search and rescue operations dragged on.

In the town of Lahaina, damaged houses and businesses are being inspected. Specialized recovery teams with body-sniffing dogs roam the hardest-hit areas of this historic city. Likewise, the authorities established a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday in the devastated city, the Hawaii News Now reports.

Access to Lahaina remains blocked and the authorities have advised the population to stay away from the places where the flames are still raging, due to the dangers posed by the toxic particles around them. Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the outbreaks and contain the fires, not only in Lahaina, but also in other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, Maui County reopened access to nearby areas for about four hours Friday for residents and visitors with hotel reservations, then closed it again for security reasons. Until this day, some 1,418 people were in emergency shelters.

The powerful wildfires were intensified earlier this week by Hurricane Dora and are estimated to be the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history. In this regard, the congresswoman for that state, Jill Tokuda, affirms that the lethality and speed of the fire were underestimated and that it was not properly planned despite the emergency signals. Although the region had already faced a similar tragedy after a hurricane in 2018, and it was known that the winds could spark fires, the Democrat believes that the lesson was “not” learned. “We have to make sure we do better,” she added. with RT

