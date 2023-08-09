Hawaiians Forced to Flee Wildfires as Catastrophic Blaze Engulfs Maui

Catastrophic Wildfires on Maui Prompt Hawaiians to Flee to the Sea

(CNN) — The wildfires sweeping across Maui have reached catastrophic levels, with residents resorting to jumping into the sea to escape the flames. The situation has become so dire that emergency crews may not be able to assist, as the blazes have knocked out 911 services and communication on the island.

“We are facing a significant challenge as 911 is down, cell phone service is down, and phone service is down,” warned Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke in an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning. The situation has overwhelmed the hospital system on Maui, with an influx of burn patients and people suffering from inhalation issues.

In addition to the human toll, the wildfires have also caused power outages to approximately 14,000 homes and businesses, according to PowerOutage.us. Dramatic drone footage captured by Clint Hansen shows wildfires raging just north of Kihei, while Lahaina has been left devastated. People have been forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames, with the Coast Guard conducting rescues. All boat owners have been requested to join the efforts to rescue people. The situation has been described as “apocalyptic” by witnesses at the scene.

A dozen individuals were rescued near Lahaina after entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions. The Coast Guard safely transported them to designated areas, according to a news release from Maui County authorities.

The path of destruction caused by the wildfires remains uncertain. Maui firefighters have warned of erratic winds, difficult terrain, steep grades, dropping humidity, and the unpredictable direction and location of fire conditions. Maui County officials stress the challenges in predicting the path and speed of the wildfires.

The town of Lahaina has seen businesses on Front Street engulfed in flames. “There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed,” recounted business owner Alan Dickar. The devastation occurred on the main shopping street in Lahaina.

On another part of the island, the Upcountry fire has spread over an estimated 1,000 acres, with the cause of the fire still unknown.

The wildfires have been fueled, in part, by Hurricane Dora, a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph. As Dora moves south of the islands, a strong high-pressure system combined with the hurricane is generating destructive winds. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of wind gusts up to 100 km/h, creating hazardous fire conditions until Wednesday afternoon.

As the disaster continued to unfold, two brush fires were reported to be burning on the Big Island. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some residents due to power outages impacting communications.

In response to the escalating situation, Lieutenant Governor Luke issued a fire-related emergency proclamation, activating the Hawaii National Guard to support the affected communities. Governor Josh Green has been fully briefed on Hurricane Dora and its impacts, with Lieutenant Governor Luke assuming responsibilities during his absence.

Meanwhile, mainland United States also experienced its own wildfire incident, as a brush fire destroyed an apartment building in Cedar Park, Texas. Evacuation orders were issued, and substantial damage has been reported.

Maui resident Alan Dickar, who witnessed the destruction of his properties, described the event as unprecedented. “The winds started overnight, and there was no real warning on this,” he explained. Dickar was forced to evacuate multiple times, seeking safety in different parts of the island.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi, Chris Boyette, Jennifer Gray, and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

