Hawaiians forced to jump into the ocean to escape Maui fires

The inhabitants of the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, on the island of Maui (USA), described apocalyptic scenes generated by the strong fire that broke out on Tuesday, and whose rapid flames forced the population to jump into the ocean to escape from the fire, local media reported on August 9. The wildfire has already destroyed much of the community’s historic area and continues to intensify due to the winds from Hurricane Dora.

According to the residents, the Firefighters, who throughout the day tried to contain the bursts of fire, have not been very successful, and the flames have continued to destroy dozens of houses and businesses in the town. Witnesses say this fire is the worst natural disaster to hit the state of Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki struck the island of Kauai in 1992, killing six and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Hawaii Acting Governor Sylvia Luke confirmed that the National Guard has been activated to help respond to the widespread fire crisis, which also includes other wildfires. To date the true scale of the destruction is not known. Several thousand people were forced to evacuate and many of them do not believe they can return to their homes. Likewise, first aid teams deal with fallen trees and damaged structures. Throughout the island of Maui, thousands of people are still without power.

The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter and boat to detect and rescue people in the water at Front Street Beach and Lahaina Harbor. The Maui County spokesman said it was not immediately clear how many people jumped into the water off Lahaina to avoid the smoke and flames, though he said rescue operations are ongoing.

According to authorities, the Lahaina fire is just one of at least seven large wildfires active in the state. Winds that continue to be powered by Hurricane Dora have exceeded 55 mph in many spots, gusting to 80 mph. with RT

